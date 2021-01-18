WWE presents updated plans for Wrestlemania 2021, 2022 and 2023

Next January 31 WWE celebrates Royal Rumble 2021, which starts the “Road to WrestlemaniaAt the moment, Vince McMahon’s company plans for the company’s grand event had not been made known, but not only do we know how WWE plans to organize Wrestlemania 2021 (WrestleMania 37), but they have also updated the status of the 2022 and 2023 editions.

Through a fictional newsletter called Wrestlemania Report, which you can see on these lines, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Sasha Banks or John Cena have announced these plans (subject, of course, to the evolution of the pandemic).

Wrestlemania 2021: WWE will collect its debt with Tampa Bay and will celebrate Wrestlemania 37 at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and where Super Bowl LV will also take place next February. This stadium was the one chosen to celebrate Wrestlemania 2020 before it had to be opted for the closed-door celebration at the Performance Center). Like last year, it will be a two-night event that will be held on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021.

The pandemic continues to hit hard in the United States as well, so it seems difficult that it can be held with a live audience and that this place is not going to be simply where the Thunderdome is placed with a virtual audience via video call.

Wrestlemania 2022: WWE will return to Dallas to try to repeat the success of Wrestlemania 32 in the same place: the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where it brought together more than 101,000 wrestling fans. It will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Wrestlemania 2023: originally it was going to be Wrestlemania 37 the one that would be celebrated in Hollywood, but the plans that “The Showcase of the Immortals” arrive at the city of the glamor are postponed a pair of years. The same planned location remains: Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. Mark your calendar on April 2, 2023.