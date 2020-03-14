WWE Raw Will Air Live With No Audience Due To Coronavirus

As the placement surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to adapt, WWE is shifting forward with its weekly programming, nonetheless now not inside the before now scheduled locations.

As with the March 13 episode of Smackdown, the company has launched that the March 16 episode of Raw will broadcast reside from the WWE Effectivity Coronary heart. What’s further, there’ll most likely be no studio audience for the show. In a tweeted commentary, the company outlined, “This Monday night, Raw will air reside as repeatedly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s teaching facility in Orlando, Florida with greatest essential staff in attendance. The event was once at first scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

There could also be been no phrase about whether or not or not subsequent week’s NXT or Smackdown publicizes will even happen on the Effectivity Coronary heart. Within the meantime, All Elite Wrestling has launched changes to its subsequent broadcast. Fairly than the show happening in an enviornment in New York, Dynamite on March 18 will instead be televised reside from a smaller venue in Jacksonville, Florida. The company has acknowledged a “restricted attendance protection” will most likely be put in place, nonetheless hasn’t launched an proof of what that suggests.

