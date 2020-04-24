WWE Responds To Accusations Of Forcing Employees To Work Through Stay-At-Home Orders

Not like most types of leisure which have resorted to shutting down or broadcasting from dwelling, the World Wrestling Leisure has stayed in step with its weekly reveals and even the current WrestleMania 32. Nevertheless, potential cracks began to indicate in the course of the current Orange County Board of County Commissioners assembly, the place a public grievance was filed anonymously by claiming to be a WWE worker going by the identify “John,” who alleged that he and others had been being compelled to work in the course of the WWE’s Efficiency Middle TV tapings. Just lately, WWE reps responded to the accusations that the corporate was allegedly making workers work by way of stay-at-home orders.