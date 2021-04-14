WWE results: Wrestlemania 37 (Night 2): winners and summary

Night 2 of Wrestlemania 37 is here. After a shocking first night full of surprises, delays, bundles and spectacular fights, comes the second round that will put an end to the most important event in WWE.

Several titles at stake, with the main focus on the triple threat between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan, but also on many other fights that can define careers and futures. Follow us all results with the winners and the summary of the bouts.

It seems that tonight there is no delay of any kind, as it did on Night 1, which began almost an hour later than expected due to the problems arising from a heavy rain on the premises. Titus O’Neill and Hulk Hogan welcome back the biggest show of the year.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Night 2 of Wrestlemania 37 begins with the confrontation between The Fiend, who returned in the past Fastlane despite being burned alive by his rival, Randy Orton. Today they will settle accounts in one of the longest and most worked rivalries of the whole year.

Entertaining combat, quite short and with little emotion. Alexa Bliss distracts The Fiend by climbing to the top of the demonic music box from where the fighter appeared and Orton takes the opportunity to land a final RKO and obtain the victory.

Winner: Randy Orton

Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Natalya & Tamina

Natalya and Tamina earned their spot in this match with the women’s tag team titles at stake yesterday, on the first night of Wrestlemania after beating other groups (in the worst match of the day, by far). Baszler and Jax arrive as an established couple, but not perfect.

The women’s Tag Team division has its redemption after that first night in a good fight, where the four fighters have been able to demonstrate their strengths. Finally, Baszler manages to hook Natalya’s neck and cause her to lose consciousness, so the referee must stop the match.

Winners and still couple champions: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

One of the longest-lived and most respected couples in wrestling history. Two friends who are involved in a rivalry in Wrestlemania that puts them face to face, after several years of joint stories in WWE.

And how do you feel those years working together, that incredible chemistry to give us one of the best matches of the night. A frenetic pace and spectacular movements, which finally gave the victory to Owens after a Stunner. Too bad content creator Logan Paul starred in so many shots for being involved (meaninglessly) in this rivalry. The youtuber ends up “betraying” Sami after the fight but Kevin makes him kiss the canvas with a stunner.

Winner: Kevin Owens

United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus

Sheamus, having starred in the Fastlane match against Drew McIntyre, which for many (including himself) should have been the main event of Wrestlemania, tries his luck against Riddle for the United States title.

Another very physical and spectacular combat, minimally disrupted by a movement that did not finish correctly. Riddle flies as one of the company’s highest quality future and present promise, while Sheamus has a well-deserved new award for his fantastic year.

Winner and New United States Champion: Sheamus

Campeón Intercontinental Big E vs. Apollo Crews

After having met several times in recent months, Big E and Apollo meet again, again with the Intercontinental title at stake. The main difference is the type of combat, which this time is an original Nigerian Drum combat. No rules, no limitations.

Dabba Kato attacks Big E in the middle of the fight to allow Apollo Crews to win the title. Brutal combat full of attacks and keys outside the ring using weapons, although with a somewhat hasty ending. It is impossible not to think that the confrontation could have given something more of itself.

Winner and new Intercontinental champion: Apollo Crews

Campeona de Raw Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

After losing last year in her first Wrestlemania match and falling short of winning the last Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley has the biggest chance of her career as she faces Asuka for the Raw women’s title. The Japanese, meanwhile, continues to surprise: very little time has been in the company without wearing a champion belt.

The fight proceeds quite slowly and he spends a lot of time on the mat. Much submission attempt and the spectacular work of Sasha and Bianca the first night does not work in their favor, but the confrontation is good and Ripley finally finds her deserved recognition. The future of the women’s division is in good hands after what happened these two nights of Wrestlemania.

Winner and new Raw champion: Rhea Ripley

Campeonato Universal: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns vs. Edge

The main event of Night 2 of Wrestlemania 37. Three fighters, three stories of retirement and overcoming. Deserved returns, each one in a concrete and unique way, which are now unified in the most important event of the year. Who will come out with the belt: Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan or Edge?

An audience that is absolutely devoted to a main event that is up to the task. Not a second of rest where the exchanges of blows and keys between the three contenders have flowed without stopping. Exciting and fun. Also unexpected, because the only heel holds the championship belt and now it doesn’t seem like anyone is going to be able to snatch it from him.

Winner and still Universal champion: Roman Reigns