WWE Survivor Sequence 2021: date, instances, watch and all of the fits of the following giant tournament

After passing thru Saudi Arabia in probably the most impressive occasions of the 12 months, it’s time to go back to probably the most mythical PPVs within the historical past of the corporate, the only the place the Uncooked and SmackDown aspects meet. We inform you the whole lot we all know and wish to learn about WWE Survivor Sequence 2021, the following giant wrestling tournament.

Date, time and watch WWE Survivor Sequence 2021

WWE Survivor Sequence 2021 will probably be held at daybreak from Sunday, November 21 to Monday, November 22. There will probably be a unique kickoff one hour sooner than the reputable get started of the display, which will also be noticed within the open from 01h00 (Spanish peninsular time). The PPV will get started at 02h00 (Spanish peninsular time) And, even supposing its period has no longer been showed, we estimate that it’ll be round 3-4 hours of remaining displays.

So as to see WWE Survivor Sequence 2021 in Spain you’ll have to have an lively subscription to WWE Community. If you’ll be able to’t see it are living, you’ll be able to relaxation confident, since we can perform a are living protection minute by way of minute, and you’ll be able to check out all of the effects and the abstract of the total display as quickly because it ends

WWE Survivor Sequence 2021 fits showed

Within the absence of a brand new SmackDown display, those are all WWE Survivor Sequence 2021 fits showed thus far. As is custom, the champions of each manufacturers face each and every different, in conjunction with the vintage group removal fit to look who’s the dominant emblem.

Right here you have got the billboard:

Uncooked (Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Austin Concept and Bobby Lashley) vs. Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Satisfied Corbin and unknown fighter), conventional tag group removal fit

Uncooked (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina) vs. SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Tony Hurricane), conventional tag group removal fit

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Aptitude

Giant E vs. Roman Reigns

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura