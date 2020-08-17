WWE to Establish ‘ThunderDome’ Residency in Orlando’s Amway Center

WWE is establishing store on the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for the foreseeable future.

The sports activities leisure model is establishing a residency on the area with a brand new set that they’ve dubbed ThunderDome. It is going to characteristic massive LED screens that may just about carry followers into the world by way of reside video, in conjunction with the Well-known Group and its proprietary know-how. The technique is comparable to that at the moment being utilized by the NBA to give individuals the sensation of being at a reside occasion whereas sustaining social distancing.

Per WWE, ThunderDome may also characteristic pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics, and drone cameras. The primary present to be filmed on the new location can be “SmackDown Stay” on Fox this Friday, Aug. 21. The upcoming “Summerslam” pay-per-view, airing Aug. 23, may also originate from the Amway Center. Followers can register to be a part of the occasions on WWE’s web site and social channels.

The information comes after months of staging reveals with no followers in attendance on the WWE Efficiency Center, additionally in Orlando, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As with reveals on the Efficiency Center, the tapings at ThunderDome can be closed units with solely important personnel in attendance. Well being and security protocols, together with COVID-19 testing, social distancing, and carrying masks will stay in impact.

“WWE has a protracted historical past of manufacturing the best reside spectacles in sports activities and leisure, but nothing compares to what we’re creating with WWE ThunderDome,” mentioned Kevin Dunn, WWE’s government vice chairman of tv manufacturing. “This construction will allow us to ship an immersive ambiance and generate extra pleasure amongst the thousands and thousands of followers watching our programming world wide.”

The Amway Center will function WWE’s filming location for all episodes of “Monday Evening Uncooked,” “SmackDown,” and different pay-per-views in the intervening time. Weekly “NXT” reveals and the “NXT TakeOver” pay-per-view on Aug. 22 can be filmed at Full Sail Stay, additionally in Orlando.

“As WWE takes residency on the world-class Amway Center, we now have reimagined our reside occasion expertise for immediately’s atmosphere,” mentioned Brian Flinn, WWE’s chief advertising and marketing and communications officer. “In partnership with the Well-known Group, we’ll just about carry our followers again into the present and recreate the interactive in-arena ambiance that has been a staple of WWE occasions for many years.”

Learn a full checklist of WWE’s deliberate occasions for the rest of August under.

Friday, August 21 – Friday Evening SmackDown, Amway Center, eight pm ET on FOX

Saturday, August 22 – NXT TakeOver XXX, Full Sail Stay, 7 pm ET on WWE Community

Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Community

Monday, August 24 – Monday Evening Uncooked, Amway Center, eight pm ET on USA Community

Wednesday, August 26 – NXT, Full Sail Stay, eight pm ET on USA Community

Friday, August 28 – Friday Evening SmackDown, Amway Center, eight pm ET on FOX

Sunday, August 30 – Payback, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Community

Monday, August 31 – Monday Evening Uncooked, Amway Center, eight pm ET on USA Community