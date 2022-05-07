WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2022 effects: winners and entire abstract

After what came about at Wrestlemania 38, it is time for revenge (in some instances). The primary PPV of the brand new season is right here, and you’ll Practice the result of WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2022 reside with us. It may be perceived as a minor tournament consistent with the billboard, however that doesn’t imply that there’s a loss of attention-grabbing fights.

Even supposing a priori the strangest factor is the one who most likely occupies the principle tournament of Wrestlemania Backlash, with that 3 in opposition to 3 that in the beginning used to be going to be a combat for the unification of the titles through couple between RK-Bro and The Usos ( and with Roman Reigns with out placing both of his two belts at the line), Charlotte Aptitude will face Ronda Rousey once more in an I Surrender fit for the SmackDown championship, and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, at the side of AJ Types and Edge are anticipated , go back to superstar in magnificent combats.

Updating the effects reside. Refresh the web page to peer the most recent happenings.