WWE Wrestlemania Coming To ESPN With Encore Presentations

As Wrestlemania season rolls on, 2020 is proving to be the strangest 12 months ever for WWE’s best annual show. Due to the continued COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, it was as soon as to this point revealed that Wrestlemania 36 wouldnot occur at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium–opting as a substitute for it to be broadcast from WWE’s Effectivity Center with out a viewers–and that this 12 months’s Wrestlemania will occur over two nights, comparatively than one.

Now comes the news that Wrestlemania is heading to ESPN. A minimal of, older Wrestlemanias are. WWE and ESPN have launched a series of encore reveals of the show, which may air on ESPN and circulation by means of the neighborhood’s app.

On Sunday, March 22, Wrestlemania 30 will air on the neighborhood. That installment of the event featured Daniel Bryan, Batista, and Randy Orton preventing over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship within the main event. It’s often the show the place Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s undefeated streak.

