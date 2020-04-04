WWE’s Triple H On How WrestleMania 36 Will Be Different Without A Live Audience

However [there’s] the flexibility for us to then, as a result of there are not any followers, as a result of we aren’t within the stadium, we will do issues a bit bit otherwise. So there are some matches and a few parts and issues that may happen this 12 months like we have by no means performed earlier than. Bray Wyatt and John Cena can have a Firefly Enjoyable Home match, which might be totally different from something we have ever performed within the WWE. The Undertaker and A.J. Kinds can have a Bone Yard match, and they are going to be doing that from an off-site location. So the chance to do issues otherwise, shoot them otherwise, current them otherwise. Hopefully, we’ll open up this WrestleMania in ways in which folks have by no means seen earlier than and provides them a chance to be entertained in methods they by no means have earlier than.