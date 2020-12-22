Wyatt Oleff, Kevin Pollak, Janeane Garofalo Join ‘In My Life’

Wyatt Oleff, Kevin Pollak and Janeane Garofalo will star in Mark Rosman’s “In My Life.”

Because the movie’s title suggests, the comedy/drama is impressed by the music of the Beatles. It follows Evan, a 16-year-old John Lennon wannabe, who’s thrilled when the Beatles transfer in subsequent door to his Beverly Hills dwelling earlier than taking part in the Hollywood Bowl in 1965. He’s determined to fulfill his rock idol, whereas Lennon needs to fulfill Elvis earlier than the remainder of the Beatles do this evening. To make it occur, they spend a day collectively that may perpetually change their lives. The film and the locations it remembers have a private connection for Rosman.

“Sooner or later in 1965, I discovered the Beatles had been proper subsequent door to my home, and this grew to become the launching level for a film about my youth, my love of music, the 60’s and a really shut name I had with my hero — John Lennon,” he stated in a press release. “The Beatles stay as related and common as ever, and Lennon continues to be an enormous fascination and draw everywhere in the world. In a time when social consciousness is being reignited by adjustments in Washington, a glance again on the ’60s and John Lennon is as well timed as ever.”

“In My Life” will likely be produced by Simon Brooks of Canyon Creek Movies (“White Noise”) and Suzanne Lyons of Snowfall Movies Inc. (“Time Toys”). Principal pictures will start in Could 2021 in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

“’In My Life’ sheds gentle on a vital (and little identified) turning level in Beatles historical past,” Brooks stated in a press release. “Mark’s private account of a summer season in 1965 seamlessly weaves true occasions with fiction that may convey audiences on a journey by means of the peak of Beatlemania and notably John Lennon. The expertise of Wyatt, Kevin and Janeane will convey this nice story to life.”

Rosman is a author and director whose movies embody Warner Bros.’ “A Cinderella Story,” Common’s “The Excellent Man,” and Disney’s “Life-Dimension.”

Oleff not too long ago starred in Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay with This,” and he has appeared in blockbuster hits corresponding to “It” and “It Chapter Two,” in addition to “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Pollak at the moment stars in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and has appeared in “The Ordinary Suspects,” “Finish of Days,” and “A Few Good Males.”

Garofalo’s credit embody “Ratatouille,” “Actuality Bites” and “Moist Sizzling American Summer season.” She additionally co-starred on ‘The Ben Stiller Present,” “Saturday Night time Reside” and “The Larry Sanders Present.”

Rosman is represented by Paradigm Expertise Company; Oleff is repped by The Gersh Company and Luber Roklin Leisure; Pollak is repped by The Gersh Company; Garofalo is repped by The Gersh Company and Think about Artist Administration.