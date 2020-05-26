Wyclef Jean, Orville Peck Among A2IM Libera Awards Performers – Variety

On June 18, the American Affiliation of Impartial Music will host a unique type of Libera Awards this 12 months — its annual occasion honoring unbiased artists — however that doesn’t forestall a stellar lineup of performers. The occasion, which might be an internet awards present in partnership with Candy Reduction, will characteristic rapper and former Fugees member Wyclef Jean, hip-hop duo Shabazz Palaces, Colombian indie rockers Salt Cathedral, masked nation singer Orville Peck (now a Columbia Recording artist), folks rockers Y La Bamba, alternative-leaning violinist-vocalist Sudan Archives, and Australiain singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin.

Punk rock pioneer Alejandro Escovedo and digital music artist Suzanne Ciani will carry out; as well as, each might be honored with this 12 months’s Impartial Icon Award.

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, who died in April resulting from problems from coronavirus, was additionally scheduled to carry out and be honored with the Impartial Icon Award; presumably he might be offered with the award posthumously.

The present might be open to the general public as a dwell stream, no ticket buy required. It’ll additionally perform as a fundraiser for artists, musicians, crew, and small labels experiencing monetary difficulties because of the coronavirus disaster. Candy Reduction will function A2IM’s official charity companion for the occasion, donating 100% of proceeds raised throughout the present to profession musicians and music trade professionals in want.

The night might be hosted by actor-comedian Chris Gethard, who hosted final 12 months as nicely. This 12 months’s Awards may also characteristic particular screenings of two recorded performances: one by Grammy nominees Huge Thief, in addition to British rockers Idles, recorded dwell at Le Bataclan in Paris.

Sire Data co-founder Seymour Stein will obtain the 2020 A2IM Lifetime Achievement Award. An immeasurable affect on the world of unbiased music, Stein signed or licensed most of the legendary bands that ushered within the new wave and alternative-music actions spanning the 1970s by way of the 1990s, together with the Speaking Heads, the Ramones, the Pretenders, the Smiths, Depeche Mode and plenty of others. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame in 2005. The award might be offered by Lyor Cohen, international head of music at YouTube and former CEO of Warner Music Group.

The A2IM Libera Awards are made attainable by the assist of its sponsors together with SoundExchange, Merlin, ADA, Ingrooves, Qobuz, Spotify and The Orchard.

Every year, the A2IM Libera Awards function the end result of A2IM’s Indie Week, a world convention that brings collectively leaders and visionaries from the unbiased music world for a robust lineup of keynotes, workshops, one on one conferences, and panels. Just like the A2IM Libera Awards, this 12 months’s A2IM Indie Week will happen as a digital occasion, safely bringing collectively music trailblazers, leaders, and luminaries from all over the world.

“The 2020 A2IM Libera Awards function a twin celebration for A2IM: one which applauds the extraordinary expertise and individualism of so many artists, labels, and unbiased champions, in addition to the commemoration of 15 years of A2IM and all that our household of independents labored so onerous to perform,” mentioned A2IM CEO Richard James Burgess. “Impartial music has its personal distinct ethos and the Libera Awards is the proper showcase for that inventive and enterprise commonality. Impartial market share has elevated by a double digit proportion over A2IM’s 15 12 months historical past and the A2IM staff is energized and excited for the following fifteen years of progress.”

The 2020 A2IM Libera Awards will stream on Twitch, Fb and YouTube, and on the official A2IM web site, liberaawards.com.