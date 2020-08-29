‘X-Information’ Animated Comedy Series in Development at Fox

An animated “X-Information” comedy collection spinoff is in the works at Fox, Selection has confirmed.

The venture is at the moment titled “The X-Information: Albuquerque.” It has obtained a script and presentation dedication at the broadcaster. The present would revolve round an workplace stuffed with misfit brokers who examine X-Information circumstances too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to trouble with. They’re mainly the X-Information’ B-team.

“X-Information” creator Chris Carter is hooked up to government produce the venture, with Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko hooked up to jot down and government produce. Gabe Rotter, who labored on the “X-Information” revival at Fox, will even government produce. 20th Tv and Fox Leisure will produce. Bento Field will present animation. Neither Gillian Anderson or David Duchovny is concerned with the venture at this time.

The unique “X-Information” ran for 9 seasons on Fox and impressed two function movies, throughout which era Duchovny and Anderson performed Particular Brokers Mulder and Scully in a one-off look on Fox’s animated cornerstone “The Simpsons.” Fox then revived the collection for a six-episode tenth season in 2016 to nice acclaim, with the eleventh season then airing on 2018. Anderson indicated after that season that she had no plans to ever once more reprise the position of Scully.

Russo and Sosenko beforehand collaborated on the function “Film 43” in addition to exhibits like “Brickleberry” at Comedy Central and “Paradise PD” at Netflix. They’re repped by Verve, Haven Leisure, and Hansen Jacobson.

Ought to the venture transfer ahead it could not be Fox’s first try at a supernatural comedy collection in current years. The community beforehand aired the comedy “Ghosted” starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson through the 2017-2018 season. That present targeted on a mall cop and a former Stanford professor investigating paranormal actions in Los Angeles for a shadowy authorities group.

This could additionally not be the primary try at doing an animated comedy derived from a live-action drama universe. CBS All Entry just lately launched “Star Trek: Decrease Decks,” an animated comedy collection in regards to the lowest rating members of considered one of Starfleet’s least essential ships.

TV Line first reported the event information.