X-Males: Days Of Future Past Is Uncensored On Disney+ And Hugh Jackman Is Psyched

Because of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Mouse Home’s streaming service, Disney+, has entry to extra Marvel motion pictures than people who kind the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The X-Males and Improbable 4 motion pictures that Fox churned out over almost 20 years are additionally at Disney+’s disposal. Working example, X-Males: Days of Future Past dropped on there final Friday, and surprisingly, the streaming service opted to not censor Hugh Jackman’s naked butt.