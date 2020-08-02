X-Males: The Last Stand’s Brett Ratner Responds To Vinnie Jones’ Recent Juggernaut Comments

View this publish on Instagram

For these with regard to @TheVinnieJones reported feedback that I “dissolved and mugged off” the function of Juggernaut in X-Males: The Last Stand, is inaccurate. All I can say is, too many evil mutants too little time! Let’s be trustworthy, Mystique is simpler on the eyes! ???? In all seriousness, I shot the script I used to be given and I used to be not capable of develop the function of Juggernaut as per Vinnie’s request as a result of extraordinarily restricted time I needed to ship the movie. I’ve the utmost respect and admiration for Vinnie Jones and his expertise and thought he created a memorable character. Hopefully sooner or later we are going to see a stand-alone Juggernaut movie starring #VinnieJones! We will watch it masks free on @disneyplus in a pub close to you since there may not be any extra film theaters sooner or later. ????#ImTheJuggernautBitch #XMen #XMenTheLastStand #XmenMovies @marvel