X-Men ’97 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The mutants are back! After the critically acclaimed first season of X-Men ’97 took the world by storm, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this beloved animated series.

Picking up where the original X-Men: The Animated Series left off, X-Men ’97 has breathed new life into these iconic characters while staying true to the spirit of the 90s classic.

With its blend of action-packed storytelling, complex character arcs, and exploration of socially relevant themes, X-Men ’97 has captivated longtime X-Men enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

As we eagerly await the next installment, let’s dive into everything we know about X-Men ’97 Season 2.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Release Date:

While an official release date for X-Men ’97 Season 2 has not yet been announced, the second season is currently in production. Marvel Studios confirmed the renewal before the first season even premiered, showcasing their confidence in the series.

Given the typical production timeline for animated shows, and considering that work on Season 2 began in September 2023, we can make an educated guess about its potential release.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 will likely hit Disney+ sometime in late 2025 or early 2026. However, fans should keep in mind that production schedules can be subject to change, especially in the world of animation.

X-Men ’97 Series Storyline Overview:

X-Men ’97 continues the narrative of X-Men: The Animated Series, picking up approximately a year after the events of that show’s finale.

The series is set where mutants, born with superhuman abilities, face discrimination and fear from much of human society.

The X-Men, a team of mutant heroes led by Charles Xavier, strives to protect both mutants and humans while working towards a future of peaceful coexistence.

Season 1 of X-Men ’97 dealt with the aftermath of Professor Xavier’s near-fatal injury and subsequent departure to heal with the alien Shi’ar Empire.

The X-Men faced new challenges under the unexpected leadership of their former adversary, Magneto.

Throughout the season, the team grappled with old and new threats, including the devastating attack on the mutant nation of Genosha and the emergence of the techno-organic Sentinel threat known as Bastion.

The series masterfully blends action-adventure elements with character-driven drama, exploring themes of identity, prejudice, and the struggle for acceptance.

It also delves into the X-Men’s personal lives and relationships, adding depth and emotional resonance to their heroic adventures.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Expected Storyline:

Based on the explosive finale of Season 1, X-Men ’97 Season 2 is poised to explore some exciting and complex storylines. The season ended with the X-Men scattered across different periods, setting the stage for a multi-threaded narrative that could span millennia.

One group, including Professor X, Magneto, Beast, Rogue, and Nightcrawler, was transported to Ancient Egypt in 3000 BC.

This storyline will likely explore the origins of the powerful mutant En Sabah Nur, better known to X-Men fans as Apocalypse. The team’s interactions with a young En Sabah Nur could have far-reaching consequences for the future of mutant-kind.

Meanwhile, Cyclops and Jean Grey were sent thousands of years into the future, to 3960 AD. There, they encountered a teenage version of their son, Nathan Summers (the future Cable), and a mysterious figure, Mother Askani.

This storyline may draw inspiration from the comic book arc “The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix,” potentially exploring themes of destiny, family, and the long-term consequences of the X-Men’s actions.

A third storyline will likely focus on the present day, where Forge and Bishop are working to reunite the scattered X-Men. This could serve as the connective tissue between the various periods, possibly involving time travel shenanigans and desperate attempts to prevent a dystopian future.

Additionally, the post-credits scene of Season 1, featuring Apocalypse in the present day, hints at his potential role as a primary antagonist in Season 2.

The series may explore how the ancient mutant adapts to the modern world and whether he’ll attempt to reshape it in his image.

Fans can also expect continued development of ongoing plotlines, such as the aftermath of the Genosha attack, the evolving relationship between humans and mutants, and the personal struggles of characters like Wolverine, who ended Season 1 in a precarious state after having the adamantium forcibly removed from his skeleton.

X-Men ’97 Series list of Cast Members:

X-Men ’97 features a talented voice cast, many returning from the original X-Men: The Animated Series. Here’s a list of the prominent cast members:

Ray Chase as Scott Summers / Cyclops

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey

Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe / Storm

Cal Dodd as Logan / Wolverine

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy / Beast

Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler

J.P. Karliak as Morph

Holly Chou as Jubilation Lee / Jubilee

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Lucas Bishop

Matthew Waterson as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto

Ross Marquand as Professor Charles Xavier

‘X-MEN `97’ Season 2 is currently in post-production. Marvel Studios will hire a new head writer for Season 3, says Brad Winderbaum: “We will have a new head writer for season 3. We are honoring Beau’s ideas for the second season.” (via @ew) pic.twitter.com/4tUX8QZRdX — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) May 17, 2024

Additional cast members include:

A.J. LoCascio as Remy LeBeau / Gambit

Gui Agustini as Roberto da Costa / Sunspot

Chris Potter as Nathan Summers / Cable

Adetokumboh M’Cormack as En Sabah Nur / Apocalypse

Catherine Disher as Dr. Valerie Cooper

Lawrence Bayne as Carl Denti / X-Cutioner

Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex / Mister Sinister

While most of these actors are expected to return for Season 2, official confirmations are still pending for many of them.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 List of Episodes:

The episode list for X-Men ’97 Season 2 has not been released yet. The first season consisted of 10 episodes, and the second season will likely follow a similar format. Once the episode titles and synopses are revealed, we’ll update this section with that information.

Episode No. 1: “To Me, My X-Men”

Episode No. 2: “Mutant Liberation Begins”

Episode No. 3: “Fire Made Flesh”

Episode No. 4: “Motendo” “Lifedeath – Part 1”

Episode No. 5: “Remember It”

Episode No. 6: “Lifedeath – Part 2”

Episode No. 7: “Bright Eyes”

Episode No. 8,9,10: “Tolerance Is Extinction”

X-Men ’97 Series Creators Team:

X-Men ’97 is the product of a talented and dedicated creative team. While there have been some changes behind the scenes, the core group responsible for bringing this series to life includes:

Beau DeMayo was the original head writer and creator of X-Men ’97, developing the concept and writing the first two seasons. DeMayo’s vision for the series was to continue the legacy of the original animated show while updating it for a modern audience. He completed work on Season 2 before departing from the project in March 2024.

Jake Castorena is the series’ supervising director. With a background in animation and a deep love for the X-Men, Castorena has been instrumental in shaping the visual style and tone of X-Men ’97.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ head of streaming, television, and animation, oversees the project.

His experience with Marvel’s animated offerings has been crucial in integrating X-Men ’97 into the broader Marvel animated universe.

Studio Mir, a South Korean animation studio known for its work on critically acclaimed shows like “The Legend of Korra” and “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” provides animation for the series. Their expertise has been vital in creating the dynamic and visually striking world of X-Men ’97.

Danielle Costa and Sean Gantka serve as the show’s producers, helping coordinate the various aspects of production and ensuring the series meets Marvel’s high standards.

Marvel has announced that a new head writer will be hired for Season 3, currently in development.

While this person has not yet been named, they will be responsible for continuing the storylines set up in the first two seasons and potentially charting new territory for the X-Men.

Where to Watch X-Men ’97 Season 2?

X-Men ’97 Season 2 will be exclusively available on Disney+, just like its predecessor. Disney+ is the streaming home for all Marvel content, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and series and classic Marvel animated shows.

To watch X-Men ’97 Season 2 when it releases, you’ll need an active Disney+ subscription. The streaming service is available in many countries worldwide and offers various subscription options, including monthly and annual plans.

Some regions also offer bundle deals that include Disney+ along with other streaming services like Hulu and ESPN+.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Trailer Release Date:

There is no official release date for the X-Men ’97 Season 2 trailer. Typically, trailers for animated series are released a few months before the show’s premiere.

Since Season 2 is still in production, a trailer will likely not be released until 2025.

When the trailer drops, fans can expect it to premiere on Marvel Entertainment’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms. It will likely be featured prominently on Disney+’s home page and marketing materials.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Final Words:

The return of X-Men ’97 for a second season is a testament to the enduring popularity of these characters and the quality of the show’s first season.

With its mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling, X-Men ’97 has successfully reintroduced the world of the X-Men to a new generation while satisfying longtime fans.

As we eagerly await more news about Season 2, it’s clear that the creative team behind X-Men ’97 is committed to delivering another thrilling chapter in the X-Men saga.

The series continues to explore relevant themes through the lens of mutant struggles, providing both entertainment and food for thought.

With its complex characters, intricate plotlines, and stunning animation, X-Men ’97 Season 2 promises to be another exciting addition to Marvel’s animated offerings.

Whether you’re a die-hard X-Men fan or new to the world of mutants, there’s never been a better time to dive into this rich and compelling universe. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the X-Men ’97 Season 2 release!