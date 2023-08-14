X-Men Goods From 1997 Gives A Sneak Peek At Wolverine:

The new X-Men series on Disney+ will take some ideas from X-Men: The Animated Series, especially in how the characters feel and are portrayed, but it will have its own story.

Fans of the first series also have a lot to look forward to, like seeing Cal Dodd back as Wolverine and other characters from the first series.

The Adamantium Claws Of Wolverine Were Supposed To Be Shown Off In July:

The new cartoon Wolverine had been shown before, both as a LEGO set and in HD, along with a LEGO box. In fact, LEGO has been showing off a lot, at least when it comes to Wolverine. In July, they showed off their “Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws” set.

Now, a new piece of Wolverine gear gives us another hint about what’s to come when the MCU cartoon series comes to Disney+. As the much-anticipated Disney+ X-Men ’97 series gets closer to its debut, there will be a wave of nostalgia in the world of animation superhero shows.

Fans Are Overjoyed Regarding The News That X-Men: 1997 Is Almost Ready To Debut On Disney+:

Fans are excited about the news, especially since new products shows Wolverine without his mask for the first time. Wolverine is one of the X-Men’s most iconic characters, so seeing him without his mask is a big deal.

With each reveal, people are getting more and more excited about the new cartoon Wolverine.

With This New Toy, You Are Able To Observe Your Avatar Without His Mask:

Hasbro’s X-Men ’97 Marvel Legends Wolverine 6-inch Action Figure is the most recent one. With this new toy, fans of the future series can see the character they love for the very first time without his face.

The figure comes with three heads two with masks and one without. The uncovered head shows a rough, dirty Wolverine that fans of this famous character love.

The creators stayed true to Wolverine’s usual features, but made things like his hair bigger to please supporters who like a more comic-like look.

The uncovered head goes well with the remainder of the figure and gives the character a sharp look that is very close to how he looked in the first X-Men: The Animated Series.

In fact, if fans were told that the figure was supposed to be Wolverine from the ’90s show, it wouldn’t look too different from how the character looked in the show. Actually, the figure looks a lot like Wolverine does when he takes off his mask in the first show.

Fans can be happy that X-Men ’97 goods has a Wolverine that looks a lot like the one from X-Men: The Animated Series. This shows that the two shows have at least some visual similarities.

The theme song from the original show has been used more than once throughout the MCU, including within Doctor Strange: in the Multiverse of Madness as well as Ms. Marvel. Not only is it thought to be a great show by most people, but it also brings back a lot of memories for many X-Men fans today.

Cal Dodd, Who Plays Wolverine, Is back Inside The Booth For X-Men ’97:

Cal Dodd hasn’t played Wolverine since the initial cartoon show stopped, but he’s back in the part for X-Men ’97. When X-Men ’97 began streaming, we’ll hear a voice we know very well as Wolverine.

At the end of 2018, it was reported that a new version of the X-Men cartoon from the 1990s was going to be shown on Disney+.

The new series, called X-Men ’97, picks up right where the initial cartoon left off. Many of the same voice artists from the first show are back to play the same characters.

Cal Dodd is a key member of the original X-Men who is coming back. Even though he voiced Wolverine in some Marvel vs. Capcom games, Dodd hasn’t done this for any other Marvel television series or films since.

From a picture the voice actor shared online of himself returning to the recording room for X-Men ’97, it looks like he’s happy to be giving lines as the fan-favorite X-Men hero again.

“Can you guess what I was up to today in the studio? So happy to be home!” Dodd wrote in a tweet.

The picture also shows that the actor is wearing a yellow-and-black jacket alongside the name Logan stitched on the front. He is also making a hand motion that looks like Wolverine’s adamantium claws.

So, it’s a good sign that the reboot continues to use the best parts of the original series. This shows that it will be an extension that remembers the initial while adding new stories and ways of looking at things.

It Was The First Movie About The X-Men That Marvel Studios Made:

When X-Men ’97 was revealed, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, TV, and Animation at Marvel Studios, said, “This is the first X-Men title that Marvel Studios has made.”

“What a great way to get people interested in the X-Men again by taking a look at among the best times for X-Men books, which was the 1990s. Chris Claremont started this style, Jim Lee made it famous, and The Animated Series brought it back.

Over the years, we’ve talked to a lot of artists who wanted to pitch different ideas, and X-Men: The Animated Series is the one that keeps coming up.