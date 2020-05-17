X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult Had To Audition For Beast As A Family Guy Character

The one odd factor I keep in mind concerning the audition is Matthew Vaughn requested me to do a few takes in an American accent as you form of noticed the character. However then additionally do a take doing an impression of Stewie Griffin from Family Guy. I had watched lots of Family Guy in my teen years rising up, so I used to be like, ‘OK, I believe I’ve acquired a reasonably good impression of Stewie Griffin lined up.’ And so I did an entire model of the take as Stewie Griffin and despatched it off. So possibly that helped me get the half? I do not know.