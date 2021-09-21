X-ray of the arrival of Leandro Bolmaro to the NBA: how he will have to win minutes in the Wolves

Bolmaro, 21, signed a contract for four seasons (@cabboficial)

Leandro Bolmaro is already a NBA. Days ago he began to enjoy what it feels like, but emotionally he must still be in a cloud … Until five years ago he divided his sports time (and his heart) between athletics and basketball in Las Varillas, the small city located 170 kilometers from the Cordovan capital. To the point that, while he was already standing out with the orange, he wanted to compete in his last tournament and scored in a Decathlon in Santa Fe that he ended up winning to retire in peace from the other sport he loved. But, back then, it was time to go big on basketball. Fabricio Oberto, the most famous citizen of Las Varillas, had already given him advice on how to continue his career and Pepe Sánchez, another living myth of the Golden Generation, had gone to see him at his house to recruit him for Bahía Basket. Since that debut in the National League, in November 2017, Cebollín did not stop anymore and what came next was meteoric. In the middle of 2018 he arrived at Barcelona and just over a year later he began to make a place in the powerful team that went all over Spain and Europe. In 20/21 he became a valuable piece, he was champion of the ACB and the Copa del Rey, runner-up in the Euroleague playing 23 minutes on average in Final 4 and received the award for Most Spectacular Player of the ACB. From there he went to Las Vegas and in the Olympic preparation he won a place for Tokyo, with 20 years …

But, of course, before all that, he set foot in the NBA, on November 18, 2020, when selected him in the first round of the draft (selected by the Knicks and traded to the Wolves). The other foot officially put it a few days ago, although it was an open secret that, for several months, Minnesota would pay the termination clause of Barcelona to take it for the next season. There is Pablo Prigioni, the other Argentine who has been following him for a long time and was decisive for the Wolves to select him in the draft and then sign him with an important contract (11.8 million for four seasons, two guaranteed and the next two with an option for the team). “I followed him all year, I was talking to him and the most important thing is how he worked to gain the confidence of the coach, especially in the second part of the last season. He understood the situation, put in the effort, and brought what the team needed. We are talking about a coach (Sarunas Jasikevicius) who does not give anything away, he spoke of being an example of effort even for veterans. So Leandro got into the rotation. That gave him great confidence to do important things on both sides of the pitch ”. It was the analysis made a few months ago by the Cordoba who is today the main assistant of the Wolves, Minnesota’s new coach, since February, after the dismissal of Ryan Saunders.

The shocking thing turned out that Bolmaro earned a place in the European elite playing in a position that was never his. He was always guard and forward, but in Europe he made his way as a point guard. “I feel more comfortable as an escort, but I understood that they needed me there, due to the injuries that occurred. When I found out, I watched videos of the best point guards, including Campazzo, to understand the position and learn as quickly as possible. It wasn’t that difficult because I got engaged. I used to complain, but when this happened, I changed the chip and accepted my role. I had to seize the opportunity, ”says who admits to being surprised by performing so well and so quickly in such a complex position at that level. This versatility and multifunctionality were added to other virtues that Leandro has to finish convincing the Minnesota Wolves: his athleticism, youth, his mentality and competitiveness and the potential that this combo generates thinking about the future.

Sure, adaptation is never easy or straightforward in the NBA. Campazzo admitted it when he arrived. Everything is more complex in the best league in the world. The players are stronger, faster and more athletic, the game is different and nobody respects you even if you come from being a great player in Europe. Confidence must be earned by heart and that will have to be done by Leandro, within an irregular team, which is far from being a candidate. The best way to do this is with your defense, because offensive players are plentiful in the NBA and Minnesota has its own, especially Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley. “I feel more comfortable defending than attacking,” admits this 2m00 Cordovan who has shown some things that may be related to Manu, mostly in terms of issues and style, especially the young MG20.

Right there, in defense, will be the key to gain minutes and prominence because, although the new DT is more of the offensive stick, responsible in part for making very good attacks work, as happened in the Jokic Nuggets and the Pelicans From Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, the Wolves know they have to build from defense. Talent and scorers have almost all teams, but collective chemistry and great defenders, few. Therefore, surely to establish that defense and competition mentality from the own basket, they hired Patrick Beverley, a veteran point guard who is a bulldog, an unbearable defender, very emotional and physical. Surely the coaching staff seeks to match him with Bolmaro to put pressure on the ball, on the rival perimeter, and begin to dominate from the defense, a section in which Minnesota has not stood out for years. Since 2016 it is among the ten worst teams, both in points allowed and in so many per 100 possessions. Not even Tom Thibodeau, DT specialist in defense, could manage to change this reality. We’ll see if now, with a new defensive assistant, Elston Turner, the Wolves can improve on this mission.

He was part of the squad of the Argentine team at the Tokyo Olympics (REUTERS / Brian Snyder)

Bolmaro, who has already announced that he will wear the No. 9 jersey, can help. “I like to pressure, force, cause mistakes. I like not to stop thinking because otherwise they paint your face… ”, he analyzed. It won’t be that easy in the NBA, but Lea has an interesting combination of strengths. He has long arms, very good legs and movements, backwards and to the sides, anticipation and reaction capacity, good hands, reading and intuition, all attributes that we saw in Spain and now he must ratify. But he is not afraid. “I feel that I can defend shorter and taller players,” says this man from Cordoba, who is a very calm kid off the field but inside, even in training sessions, he transforms, being intense and even hot, due to a competitiveness that comes from the pores.

Today, when the official training sessions opened just days ago, it is too early to know with certainty what may be in store for Bolmaro. This is not the time to be very optimistic – not to say “he will be part of the stable rotation, playing 20 minutes”, for example – or pessimistic – he will not play and will go to the G-League. The Cordovan has only been training with the team for a few days, alongside the players who were in the summer league and only some of the teammates who will be in the regular rotation. So there are no parameters to know what to expect. We must wait for the training camp that starts this Thursday 23.

The only thing that is clear, a priori, based on what he was able to find out Infobae, is that the coaching staff will have a long team this season, with many options in the three positions in which Bolmaro plays: there are Russell -figure-, Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie and Jaden McDaniels. Leandro can be the team’s third baseman and, at the same time, be an option as a guard and, on specific occasions, play forward. For that it will be decisive that he excels in defense and, secondly, that he hits the open shot. He had almost 42% in triples in the previous season, although the line of three is clearly further in the NBA and, due to his way of shooting, it will not be easy for him to adapt to Cordoba.. You will hardly have the ball in your hands as a rookie and you will have to take advantage of things that you do very well: run the court and make cuts without the ball. Every little moment he will have to take advantage of, although of course, the main thing will be to earn his stay on the court with his defense. The rest will be a bonus.

Bolmaro will be in a team that has been mired in mediocrity for years and still seeks his identity. Only qualified for playoffs in one of the last 17 seasons (17/18), the only time in 16 seasons that he had a positive record (47 wins and 35 losses). In the previous one, 20/21, he had only 23-49, barely better than the previous one (19-45). The internal movements seek to achieve a winning culture so as not to lose Anthony-Towns, the star of Dominican descent who last season averaged 24.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, but there are few who feel that he has little patience … The arrival of Edwards, the school-forward who was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, was a great success (19.3 and 4.7 as a rookie), but they need much more to stand out in a tough conference like the West.

Bolmaro is part of this new bet and from October 4, when he plays his first game – friendly against New Orleans -, he will begin to retrace his path, although to win a place he will have to start on the training campus, between September and October. A new Argentine in the NBA -today there are four- who will awaken our illusion and will make us stay up late.

KEEP READING:

Scored 100 points in a game, claimed to have had sex with 20,000 women and challenged Ali: Wilt Chamberlain, the legend who changed the NBA