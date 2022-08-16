X-ray of the tense climate at Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo: rumors of a measure of last resort

The lament of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of his reactions in the win against Brentford (REUTERS / David Klein)

The sequel between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Manchester United seems to be coming to an end and the leaders of the English club were strict with the 37-year-old striker, who wants to leave the entity. One of the great novels of the European pass market would be in its last chapters, since the coach’s patience, Erik ten Hagsome of his companions and leaders of the Red Devils seem to have exhausted themselves.

The information spreads like wildfire in England and the CR7 case continues to be the focus of the British media that one of them had to be rectified. Sky Sports first reported thatManchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude or maybe consider terminating his contract”. Although later he deleted the information and clarified that “club deny plans to terminate striker’s contract amid ongoing scrutiny”.

However, what is certain is the discomfort with the Portuguese gunner, according to other sites. The Timesone of the most influential newspapers in England, maintained that “Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff and Manchester United players are increasingly frustrated with Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour, as his future threatens to plunge the club further into crisis”.

Erik ten Hag started Cristiano Ronaldo, but he served to win this Saturday (REUTERS / David Klein)

While the BBC published that “Senior officials have questioned whether Ronaldo is worth keeping given that he has told executives he wants to leave”. This due to the gestures and reactions that the attacker had during the 4-0 win suffered away against Brentford on Saturday in the second date of the Premier League. In that meeting CR7 was a starter, but it was not important.

Throughout the preseason, the Lusitanian stated that he wanted to leave the club with which he has a contract until June 2023 and to which he returned last year amid great expectations and had 18 goals in the first year after his return. It should be remembered that the link with Manchester United dates back to 2003 when he arrived from Sporting Lisbon and was at the English club until mid-2009.

The issue is that CR7 is looking for a club that plays in the Champions League and has a competitive team to win it. United will play in the Europa League, the second major club tournament in the Old World.

The best moments of the Brentford win

While the internal climate is delicate in the squad and for this reason the Dutch coach canceled the day off he had given them before the match in question and the forced to run for several kilometers under the 30 degrees that hit the sports center.

There were several rumors about the possible horizon of the Lusitanian striker and among them is Atlético Madrid, whose technical director, Diego Simeonegave a unusual answer on the subject in the press conference prior to the match against Getafe for the first date of La Liga. The match was played this Monday and it was a 3-0 victory for the equipment mattress.

At the start of the English league, Manchester United, with CR7 on the substitute bench, fell 2-1 at home against Brighton. Although it is the start of the championship, it is striking to see at the bottom of the table a cast that knew how to be a reference at the local and international level.

KEEP READING

The punishment of Ten Hag to Cristiano Ronaldo and company after the humiliating defeat of Manchester United

The Manchester United coach exploded against the squad after the win against Brentford: “We need new and quality players”

Dibu Martínez show: the double save on the hour that sealed the triumph of Aston Villa

Brentford scored four goals in half an hour against Manchester United: from De Gea’s bloopers to the unfair punishment for Lisandro Martínez