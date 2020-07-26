X1’s “FLASH” Becomes Fastest Boy Group Debut MV To Hit 100 Million Views

On July 26 at roughly 11:30 a.m. KST, the music video for “FLASH” surpassed 100 million views. The music video was launched on August 27, 2019, which means that the milestone was reached in lower than 10 months and 29 days (334 days).

X1’s “FLASH” is now the quickest boy group debut music video to hit 100 million views. The earlier file was held by TXT’s “CROWN,” which achieved the feat in 11 months and 11 days (348 days). ITZY’s “DALLA DALLA” holds the file for the quickest debut music video total, setting the file in a single month and 28 days.

Congratulations to X1! Watch the music video once more: