Xavi confessed that he spoke with Lionel Messi after the elimination of PSG with Real Madrid

Lionel looks at nothing while Real Madrid footballers celebrate in the background (Photo: Reuters)

The stadium Santiago Bernabeu witnessed a new page of Champions League history with Real Madrid’s epic comeback over Paris Saint Germain with a hattrick by Karim Benzema. Closed doors, Lionel Messi was one of those who was hit the hardest after the elimination in the round of 16 and has already begun to gather forces to try again next edition. Meanwhile, he continues to receive support from his inner circle and an old friend from Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez admitted at a press conference to have had a conversation with the Argentine soccer player after the 3-1 loss against the White House. “With Messi I have a friendly relationship and we are talking. Yes, I sent him a message to cheer him up after the game. It was a duel that changed in 20 or 25 minutes in which Madrid had faith and desire and turned the score around in a game that was very difficult”, explained the Blaugrana coach about the communication.

The good relationship that exists between the current coach of Barcelona and Lionel Messi is public knowledge due to the number of games they shared with the same shirt. The dream that the Argentine returns to culé remains a dream for the fans who have slowly regained faith in the team with the new additions and the recent acquisition of a rank defender like Andreas Christensen for when you open the transfer window.

The great relationship between Messi and Xavi is public knowledge (Photo: AFP)

As a lesson, about the most competitive club competition in the world, he left the flea during this difficult time: “The Champions is like that. When you lower the intensity a bit, the rival ends up going over you. I think that’s what happened in that game and that’s why Madrid was able to qualify. A bad moment condemns you in the Champions League”.

It is worth remembering that Benzema scored three goals in 17 minutes. The first, as a result of his pressure, took advantage of the goalkeeper’s error Gianluigi Donnarumma. In the second he defined a cross after a luxury assist from Luka Modric. And in the third there was another failure of the PSG fund in which marquinhos he left it short and again the Cat to settle the game and the series.

PSG will return to the courts this Sunday at 9 in the morning in Argentina to receive the Bordeaux for matchday 28 of the League 1 and will only return a week later to visit the Monaco on Sunday, March 20 at the same time. The local competition is the only one left for the team from the capital to compete in and that is why they will seek to win the crown as soon as possible.

