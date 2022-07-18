Xavi could not travel to the United States for the Barcelona tour

Xavi could not travel to the United States with Barcelona due to problems with his documentation (Photo: REUTERS)

Not everything is joy FC Barcelonawho are going through a very positive transfer market because they have signed several high caliber players but had a small hiccup in pre-season: Xavi Hernandez missed the flight that took his team to the tour in the United States due to a problem with your passportas reported by the Barça club this Saturday.

According to a report released by the Catalan entity, Xavi You will have to wait for these administrative problems to be resolved in order to join the campus on North American soil. “The first team coach Xavi Hernández does not travel with the expedition for administrative and passport reasons. It is planned that he can do it in the next few days in Miami ”they just mentioned.

The Spanish press, more precisely the newspapers AS y Sports worldhave reported that the setback is related to the fact that the authorities of USA They denied the visa to the idol of the Barça because he has been three times in Iran in the last five years. It is that before the disembarkation of him in the Camp Nouspent several years in Qatar and had to step on Iranian territory to play the Asian Champions.

The newspaper As highlighted that The United States usually requires extra documentation for those who have recently been in Iranbut the club did not carry out this procedure and It is speculated that the missing papers will be presented on Monday.

Xavi hopes to meet with the rest of the Barcelona delegation in Miami in the coming days (Photo: REUTERS)

The last game that Xavi disputed with the jersey of the Al Sadd before retiring from football and taking the reins of the Qatari cast as DT he played it in the city of Tehran against him Persepolis FC in May 2019. This was what complicated his transfer to USA but Barça He has already started the paperwork so that his DT can travel soon and join his pupils.

The journalist Edu Polo clarified that during the last hours of Friday it was known that it does not exceed the “ESTA” (Electronic System for Travel Authorization), the permission required to enter. The fact that it is the weekend made it even more difficult to find a solution to the issue and they hope that this ban can be lifted on Monday.

Sergio Alegre y Oscar Hernandezhis assistants, will be in charge of directing the first training sessions of the Barça in Miami. The detail is that the Catalan club had even announced a press conference for Monday, July 18, an event that will surely have to be postponed while waiting for the coach to travel.

The culé team’s tour of that country will last two weeks and will include friendly matches against Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls. The first engagement of FC Barcelona will be in Fort Lauderdale (Florida) next July 19. There he will face the institution that is owned by the former English footballer David Beckham.

A few days later, specifically on July 23, he will play in Las Vegas a new edition of the classic against Real Madrid. The match against Juve It will be in Dallas on July 26 and then they will close against the New York team on July 30.

Lewandowski was made official as a new Barcelona player and will soon join the preseason in the United States (Photo: REUTERS)

For this tour USA all the players have been summoned except those who are in the process of leaving the Camp Nou. Those discarded by Xavi son Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite y the archer Neto. The new signings –Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie– are part of the trip but still waiting for the incorporation of Robert Lewandowskiwho has already been made official as a new Blaugrana player.

KEEP READING:

Barcelona and the revolution of “the levers”: the great team that is about to be formed thanks to the sale of TV rights

Official: Barcelona confirmed Robert Lewandowski as a new signing

Dani Alves shot against Barcelona: “He doesn’t care about the people who made history for the club”