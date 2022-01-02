Xavi exploded with fury at Barcelona’s 18 casualties between injuries and COVID-19: “It’s crazy to play like this”

Xavi Hernández expressed his displeasure at the situation in the last press conference (EFE / Quique Garcia)



Xavi Hernandez He erupted in anger at the last press conference prior to Barcelona’s duel with Mallorca tomorrow. The Blaugrana squad has 18 casualties (10 of them due to COVID-19 cases) and the coach understands that the competition is denatured, which is why he demanded the suspension of the commitment before the authorities on duty.

“We are in an extreme situation. We are between 17 and 18 casualties, it depends on Umtiti, who today has tested negative, but has not trained for a week. It is a time to suspend the match. In this way the competition is adulterated, it’s crazy to play like this ”The Catalan strategist mentioned, in a mixture of disgust and resignation.

And at the same time he clarified: “Mallorca has also asked for it. South American games have been suspended. You have to appeal to common sense. It is not a complaint. Is a reality. Basketball has been suspended. We will play if the League forces us. We train well. But it is a chaotic situation. Either way, we will go out to compete and try to win ”.

The Barça coach understands that the match against Mallorca should be suspended due to the situation (MIGUEL RUIZ / FCB)



The 10 positive cases of coronavirus corresponded to Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti, Pablo Ruiz Gavira (he is also suspended, like Sergio Busquets), Jordi Alba, Clément Lenglet, Dani Alves, Alejandro Balde, Sergiño Dest, Coutinho and Ez Abde. Meanwhile, others remain in the infirmary for various injuries: Ansu Fati, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Roberto.

With this scenario raised, the technical director today only has 11 footballers at his disposal, of which 8 are field players: Umtiti (spare but without training), Marc-André Ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Óscar Mingueza, Eric Garcia, Riqui Puig, Frenkie de Jong and Luuk de Jong. Xavi will have to promote several youth of the Subsidiary team and juggle to stop his eleven against Mallorca tomorrow (from 17, Argentine time) at the stadium His Moix.

The match is a key date for Barça, which is one point away from the qualification zone for international cups and could also serve to cut distance with the leader Real Madrid, who will visit Getafe in the first shift tomorrow. For their part, the Majorcans are betting on a victory that will allow them to move away from the relegation zone and thus begin to rub shoulders with the rivals who watch the Europa League.

SIGNING AND TRANSFER RUMORS

After making noise with the hiring of Ferrán Torres, Barcelona intends to add another striker to cover the loss of retired Sergio Agüero. They rang the norwegian Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) and the German Timo Werner (Chelsea), but the discussion that would be advanced is that of the Spanish Álvaro Morata, footballer who belongs to Atlético Madrid and is on loan to Juventus in Italy. In the next few days there could be news in this regard.

In addition, information related to the future of the Brazilian emerged from Brazil Philippe Coutinho: figure in the folder of the last two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras, and the last champion of the Brasileirao, Atlético Mineiro. The South American clubs would make an attempt and effort to tell it for the next semester.

