Xavier Dupont spoke to wife about “mass suicide”, unseen Unsolved Mysteries evidence shows

Since Netflix launched the primary six episodes of its Unsolved Mysteries reboot, followers have change into fascinated by the case of Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès – the lacking French aristocrat suspected of murdering his wife and youngsters in 2011.

Whereas viewers have combed by DuPont De Ligonnès’ episode – Home of Horror – for clues across the case, the episode’s director Clay Jeter has revealed some probably damning evidence which didn’t make it into the docuseries.

When requested by Rebecca Lavoie on Netflix’s You Can’t Make This Up podcast whether or not there may be any revealing info about the state of Xavier and his wife Agnes’ marriage, Jeter stated that Agnes had expressed issues about Xavier on web boards.

“What we all know is that Agnes was very spiritual, as is talked about within the episode. Xavier I believe was theoretically spiritual and keen on it, however not likely in observe however Agnes had been posting stuff on some boards and having some dialogues and expressing to some folks in these smaller communities the problems that she was having with Xavier and with their relationship and the darkness that was coming between them,” he stated.

He continued: “She even says at one level, and don’t quote me precisely on this, however one thing to the impact of that Xavier had advised her: ‘All of us dying in a mass suicide wouldn’t be the worst factor for us.’ She had posted this, she had typed this out.”

Later within the episode, Jeter additionally discusses Xavier’s doable motives, saying that though it’s troublesome to think about what somebody was considering when “they do one thing like this that’s unthinkable”, he thinks Xavier’s motive might have been rooted in disgrace.

“I do assume that in Xavier’s thoughts, he believed that he was saving them from a lifetime of embarrassment, a lifetime of disgrace which to him was the worst doable factor imagined,” he stated. “Higher not to exist in any respect than to reside in disgrace.”

Dupont de Ligonnès disappeared in 2011, having advised household and buddies by way of letter that he’d moved to Australia along with his household – nonetheless, the our bodies of his 4 kids and wife have been discovered underneath the porch of their French dwelling shortly afterwards.

Unsolved Mysteries’ government producer Terry Dunn not too long ago revealed that Dupont de Ligonnès, who’s topic to a global arrest warrant, was not too long ago noticed in Chicago.

For confidential assist name the Samaritans within the UK on 116 123 or go to an area Samaritans department.

Unsolved Mysteries is accessible to stream on Netflix.