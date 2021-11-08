Xavi’s first decision after landing in Barcelona

Xavi is already taking his first steps as a coach in Barcelona (Efe)

Xavi Hernandez has a great challenge ahead after leaving Qatar’s Al Sadd to become the new coach of the Barcelona. The present of the first team blaugrana It is very worrying, especially after the result that the last game against Celta left, where he went from thrashing 3-0 in the first half to suffering all the complement and rescuing only one point from Balaidos.

With good names but mentally sunken, the first mission of the historic former culé midfielder is to lift the team up emotionally. Also, connoisseur of ADN Barsa Like no one else, he will have to restore the identity of a team that has been beaten and that is ninth in the Spanish championship.

Aware of how difficult his first steps in the institution will be, the Catalan coach got down to work from the first moment. After getting off the plane, he went to the Johan Cruyff Stadium to watch the Barcelona B duel against Sevilla Atlético, with the intention of getting to know the players who could be part of the club in the future.

Xavi went to the Johan Cruyff Stadium to see Barcelona B (Twitter / @FCBarcelonaB)

The young promises of the quarry culé they had a football exhibition under the watchful eye of Xavi Hernandez. Those led by Albert Capellas won 4-0 with a double from 17-year-old attacker Ilias Akhomach. Ángel Rodado and Ferran Jutglà completed the score.

The presence of the historic former footballer in the stadium boxes reflects what lies ahead at the Camp Nou. There are many expectations about what the native of Tarrasa can bring to a team of which He was part of it for 17 seasons and he knows it perfectly.

Ronald Koeman had already started a restructuring process within the campus where young people like Nico González, Gavi and Baldé began to take center stageNow it will be Xavi’s turn to continue with this idea that has so characterized Barcelona in recent years. In addition to Ansu Fati, already consolidated in the starting eleven, in Barsa B now others such as Tenas, Arnau Comas and Ilias himself stand out.

Xavi was present at Barcelona B’s 4-0 win over Sevilla Atlético

Xavi will make his debut at the Barça bench on November 20 against Espanyol in the derby of Catalonia. Injuries are the main drawback for the coach, who will not be able to count on big names like that of Piqué, Agüero, Ansu Fati, Pedri and Dembelé, among others. In total there are 11 casualties due to injury in the squad.

With the last equality against Celta, Barcelona is ninth in the standings ten points behind Real Madrid, leader of the championship with 27 units. It should be remembered that this Monday, November 8, Catalan will be officially presented in an act open to the public at the Camp Nou and on Tuesday he will participate in his first session in charge of the team.

The Barsa will open the doors of the Camp Nou from 11:30 (local time) on Monday and Xavi will be presented, like the great signings, before the fans and on the stadium lawn. Later, at 1:30 p.m., the Catalan coach will give his first press conference to the media in the Ricard Maxens room.

KEEP READING

They revealed another millionaire loss that Barcelona suffered after the departure of Lionel Messi

Xavi will put a millionaire figure from his pocket and will be Barcelona coach: the emotional photos of his goodbye in Qatar

The new Barcelona that Xavi thinks: the first reinforcement he asked the board