Xavi’s resounding phrase amid rumors of a possible return of Messi to Barcelona

Xavi Hernández opened the doors to Messi for Barcelona

“Messi is the best player in history and obviously in the club. He will have the doors open while I am a coach here, as if he wants to come every day. I mean, he’s the best. I think the club owes him a big tribute because he deserves it”. Xavi Hernandez made a section to refer to Lionel Messi, despite the fact that in 24 hours he will play the Spanish classic against Real Madrid.

The Barcelona coach, likewise, offered to give the Argentine a free hand, clarifying that “He has a contract at Paris Saint Germain and I can say little more.” After the cast of Mauricio Pochettino was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League by Madrid, the criticism focused on Messi and Neymar, for which many estimate that for the next season both could emigrate from the capital French.

“I think he signed for two years, so he is a Paris Saint Germain player and I can tell you little, but if he wants to come every day to watch training, talk to the coach, the doors are open and he will have them because that is how it has to be. for the best footballer in the history of our club. What he has given us is priceless.”valued Xavi, who has just qualified his team for the quarterfinals of the Europa League (Barça won 2-1 in the round of 16 against Galatasaray now you will see them with Eintracht Frankfurt de Alemania).

PSG are in search of the Ligue 1 title and they are on the right track. Looking ahead to the next commitment (tomorrow he will visit Monaco for Date 29), he will not have Leowho is the victim of a “flu syndrome”.

Who spoke about the past, present and future of Messi in the last few hours was his friend and former teammate Dani Alves: “For me he is not enjoying himself at PSG because for me he is out of place. Right now Leo is out of place there. I’m going to say one thing Leo he always said to me: ‘Where are you going to be better than here?’ And I checked it out! There is no better place than here. For x reason he is not here and I hope he can come back”.

Slowly the European leagues are taking the final stretch and the transfer market announces important news. Is it true that Barcelona will put together a strategy to have the prodigal son back in their ranks? For the moment, Messi, who, as Xavi mentioned, has a link with the Parisians until mid-2023, is concentrating on adding his first title in France and the Catalans want to fight in the Spanish league, in addition to going for the Europa League trophy.

