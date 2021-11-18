Xavi’s tactical revolution at Barcelona: he added an innovative analysis tool

Xavi Hernández has arrived at the FC Barcelona dressing room to lead the reconstruction of the team (Photo: MIGUEL RUIZ / FCB)



There is a lot of expectation to see if Xavi Hernandez, Blaugrana idol, can revive a FC Barcelona going through one of his worst sporting moments. Your work on Qatar has been outstanding and, according to the Catalan press, has incorporated some tools that he used there in his daily work at the Barça: one of them is a innovative software for tactical analysis.

The newspaper Sports world point out that Xavi it’s a “modern technician” and has begun to apply this resource that offers you the possibility of having a tactical analysis of matches automatically, which will facilitate your study of training sessions and matches.

It is software was developed through the years of work and experience of Joan Vilá, a former member of the club’s Soccer Area, who is also one of the main mentors of Xavi in his training as a footballer. Town has a company called Kognia and created a system that can revolutionize the work methodology.

Joan Vilá and his son Ferran, who is part of the company, contributed their football experience and mixed their wisdom with that of mathematicians, computer scientists, astrophysicists and professors of the Barcelona University to achieve a product that has been incorporated by Xavi and its coaching staff.

Joan Vilà, a former employee of FC Barcelona, ​​is the one who developed the software that Xavi has incorporated into his work.

According to the article by MD, one of the trainer who already uses it is Unai emery, who applies it in the Villarreal. For its part, Xavi He has started to use it in this last season as coach of the Al Sadd to automatically detect different automatisms in various phases of the game, in order to improve the performance of their pupils collectively and individually.

Another of the peculiarities of this software is that it offers a real-time analysis, which will allow Xavi correcting situations in a match on the fly, without having to wait to return to the locker room at halftime. The DT of Barcelona you will have instant statistics that you can use to make decisions.

The software Xavi uses at Barça makes tactical analysis automatically.

It is likely that several of the big clubs in Europe pay attention to the performance of Xavi in the Catalan entity and, if they see better ones, they may sign up to get this tool that can also be applied to training football. “As a coach, Kognia provides me and my staff with critical information that helps me make the best decisions from the bench.”, Explain Xavi, according to the company’s website.

After the unsuccessful experiences of Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien and Ronald Koeman, at Camp Nou they were looking for a modern coach who can change the dynamic. Xavi Hernandez has the innovative profile you were looking for Joan Laporta and the rest of the directive.

KEEP READING:

The curious salary that Dani Alves will receive and the gesture of Barcelona for his return to the club

The president of Barcelona did not rule out the return of Lionel Messi after the return of Dani Alves

Barcelona chose the possible replacement for Agüero: the fortune they will pay for his token