Xbox Adds Game Sleep Feature for Better Download Speeds

A new feature is coming to platforms Xbox and it will allow users to suspend their games, allowing them to download at higher speeds.

The news was revealed by Xbox Engineering Lead Eden Marie, and Twitter. The feature is now available to Xbox Insider Program users, who should be able to find a “Suspend My Game” option on the “Manage Queue” page if they signed up to preview the changes to the dashboard in advance.

Xbox consoles will automatically reduce download speeds when a game is opened to allow online features to work without interruption. Marie says that if this option is chosen, players will suspend the currently running game to increase download speeds on the console. The best part of this is that you will not lose progress – the game will still be able to be resumed. Plus, it can be quickly resumed on Xbox Series X and S.

Hey Xbox Insiders! Did you notice these changes rolling out now? Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable (or quick resume-able on Series X|S). New banners in the Full Library will take you to more useful categories! pic.twitter.com/L49winRpM0 — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) March 16, 2021

Xbox Insider Program features typically have a full release within a few weeks of being tested, so it shouldn’t be long until we see this rollout for all users. Another new feature available to Insiders is a set of banners that appear on the Game Pass library page, pointing players to games that are leaving soon or those that have recently been added. Useful if you’re feeling overwhelmed looking at the growing library of games on Game Pass.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft told IGN that virtual reality is not in the works. “at this time” after IGN Italia saw a message referring to a “auricular VR” when testing Xbox Wireless Headphones.