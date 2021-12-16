Xbox admits it was a “big mistake” to shut down Lionhead Studios, responsible for Fable

The documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox is leaving us some striking statements.

In 2016 we witnessed a news story that we did not want to tell: Microsoft closed Lionhead Studios, the team responsible for sagas like Fable or Black & White. He did it without even giving him the opportunity to premiere his latest creation for PC and Xbox One, Fable Legends, which was finally canceled.

Years later, from Xbox they have admitted their mistake, considering that the decision taken at the time was not the correct one. We have known it thanks to the documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox, available for free in Spanish on YouTube, and where the history of the brand in the video game industry is reviewed in detail and with statements from protagonists (collected by IGN).

“One of the big mistakes we’ve learned from in the past is Lionhead Studios,” he says. Shannon Loftis, one of the company managers at the time. “We had already published Fable 1, and it was a success… People wanted more, so we bought Lionhead. They were good years, but then Kinect came out and their union with Fable was not fruitful.”

I wish it was still a viable studyShannon LoftisSarah Bond, Xbox ecosystem director, also comments that they have “reflected on that experience”, wondering what they have learned and how they can avoid making such mistakes again. “I wish Lionhead continued to be a viable study,” Loftis said in the sixth episode of the documentary.

They are not the first statements of this style that the company has made. Phil Spencer himself said a few weeks ago that they could have kept Bungie as part of the family, and while some things haven’t gone quite right, he thinks it has helped Xbox get to the point where it is now, learning even from your experience with the Kinect.

