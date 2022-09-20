Xbox also sympathizes with Rockstar after the massive hack of GTA 6

Sarah Bond, corporate vice president of the brand, has shown her support for the company on social media.

This week is undoubtedly marked by the massive hack of Grand Theft Auto VI that it has suffered Rockstar Games, with dozens of videos and countless hours of footage from a very early version of the game leaked online. Due to this, many important members of the media have shown solidarity with the developers, one of the most notorious being the message that Neil Druckmann published on his social networks.

However, other players in the industry have wanted to show their support for Rockstar. It is the case of Sarah Bond, Corporate Vice President, Xbox who is in charge of the experience and the ecosystem of the brand and published after what happened a few words in his personal account of Twitter.

I know you are creating something specialSarah Bond“My thoughts are with the team at Rockstar. It can be daunting to have a project you’ve worked hard on to delight fans and Let it be revealed and criticized before it’s ready. I know you guys are creating something special and I’m really looking forward to trying out GTA VI when it’s officially released,” Bond wrote.

Other members of the industry have raised their voices against this event and, if we take a quick look through social networks, we have examples ranging from the Obsidian’s new game director until recognizable faces from the development of Cyberpunk 2077so it is clear that the answer of the companions goes the same way: this is something very negative for the workers of GTA 6, not only for the company.

If there was any doubt about whether the leak is real or not, journalist Jason Schreier quickly confirmed its veracity and made it clear that what happened could significantly affect the developmentalthough Rockstar itself issued a statement hours later admitting the leaks and declaring that it will not affect the plans they had set up until now.

