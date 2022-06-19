Xbox and its commitment to the Japanese video game sends a clear message to players

Phil Spencer usually reserves a space at the gala to talk about a relevant topic or make an important announcement. This year, that announcement was the commitment to Japanese development on Xbox.

My colleague Toni Piedrabuena said it the other day in his column: Geoff Keighley sometimes confuses what should be the true protagonist of these events, which are the announcements and the games that make up a gala. And yes, sometimes he talks too much and, above all, he likes to star in all the moments and announce everything himself. A completely different strategy from the one usually used by the Xbox team that, during its Xbox Games Showcase this year, handed over the baton both to members of its own team from the games division and to members of Bethesda, which also has its own marketing machine. And if the big announcement this year is Starfield and that game is from Bethesda, then Todd Howard presents it, no Phil Spencer, because it is their game and it is logical.

In short, Phil’s ego doesn’t seem to be too much for him. I have been seeing for several years that Spencer appears when she has to, and it is to reinforce a message that the company is putting a lot of effort into that year. Other years it has been backwards compatibility, or the reinforcement of the studio portfolio, or the famous Beyond Generations, or the Game Pass. This year he has touched the Japanese compromise. A commitment that has already been evident in recent years and that, with this edition, I think is unquestionable. All those planes that the manager took to visit (and convince) Japanese studios that their platform was a firm bet and a good place for their video games, are paying off. Thanks to that, we had, for example, the arrival of the entire Yakuza saga on Xbox or the launch of Nier Automata. Efforts had to be made to stop associating the Japanese product only with Sony or Nintendo for playing at home and it was done.

For some reason we associate that video game with the platform in question that has supported itThis year’s is a strategy that I have also been seeing in the last Nintendo Direct. The Japanese company likes to promote third-party games at its events, before they are announced to be cross-platform. For some reason (psychological) we associate that video game with the platform in question that has supported or promoted it, and that is why many expected to see Silksong, for example, in a Nintendo Direct. It also happened with the Chrono Cross remaster. You see it at the Nintendo event and then you find out that it is multiplatform and comes out on all consoles, but you already have it a little more associated with Nintendo Switch, which is the one that has revealed the announcement.

Phil tried this year to do something similar. He first announced Persona and almost got a thorn out of it, not only confirming the arrival of Person 5 Royal to Xbox, but also the arrival of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. A few hours later we would find out that it is a development for both Xbox and PlayStation and PC (surprisingly, not Switch yet), but it does not matter because the message is already released: the saga comes to Xbox and on top of that you can play them on Game Pass day one of its release.

He repeated play with that secret he had Team Ninja in hand: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. A title that we still don’t know very well how it will play, since the trailer was not very enlightening, but that inevitably reminds us of a kind of Nioh, taking inspiration from the Chinese Han Dynasty instead of Feudal Japan. It might seem at first that it was going to be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, but in the end it has been confirmed that the game will also come to PlayStation.

It is about sending a message also to the western player who likes oriental games a lotAnd the last part of this Japanese message and commitment from Phil Spencer was neither more nor less than Hideo Kojima, in what, this time, will be a game made in conjunction with Xbox Game Studios to explore the frontiers of the video game and try to create a different and novel experience. It is a firm plan that, above all, tries to strengthen and accustom Japanese developers to seeing Xbox as one more platform on which to release their games. In fact, it doesn’t just appeal to “conquer Japan”, as it might have seemed with Xbox 360 when they released those two JRPGs, Blue Dragon y Lost Odyssey. I think it’s more about sending a message to the Western player who likes Eastern-style games a lot and telling them, without hesitation, that Xbox is also a platform to play these titles.