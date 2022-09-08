Metal: Hellsinger and You Suck at Parking will feature updates, but we’ll also see previously unreleased announcements.

We haven’t had an event of these characteristics since last March, but Xbox is already preparing to face autumn with a [email protected] Fall Showcase loaded with indie proposals. In this way, we can prepare for a direct that will follow the usual line of Microsoft through presentations that include well-known games and unpublished proposals from the independent sector.

The [email protected] Fall Showcase will be broadcast on September 14 at 7:00 p.m.If you want to be aware of all the indie titles that will come to the Xbox ecosystem, all you have to do is connect to the official Xbox Twitch channel or Twitch Gaming next September 14 at 19:00, Spanish peninsular time. According to the statement published on Xbox Wire, the broadcast will last for 90 minutes and will include title announcements, release dates, Xbox Game Pass landings, and more.

“The main show will feature updates for Metal: Hellsinger, You Suck at Parking, and more. You can expect new announcements and trailerswhich is coming soon Game Passa deeper dive with developer interviews, and gameplay from Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (plus a couple of other fun titles),” reads the Xbox website.

Last Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase He already left us with 6 very surprising indie games, although Xbox wants to expand its list of independent games with recurring events like the one featured in this news. On the other hand, it is important to remember that Xbox will participate in the Tokyo Game Show 2022 with a special direct, so we will soon receive more news about existing Xbox games. Xbox Game Studios.

