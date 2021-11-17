Xbox announces Power On: the company’s history in a documentary that already has a release date

The project will review the first steps of Microsoft in the sector, the birth of Xbox and the development of consoles.

Xbox complies 20 years, and Microsoft’s efforts towards the video game sector have culminated in the birth of a department that today enjoys great popularity with the public. And it is that the initiative of the company has given birth to various consoles that, as we represent it in a special where the 3DJuegos team recalls their experiences between Xbox adventures, has captivated thousands of players.

Power On: The Story of Xbox will be released on December 13There are still many stories to tell, especially those that the company has kept between anecdotes, moments of tension, risky steps and a lot of illusion. Therefore, Xbox has taken advantage of the Xbox Anniversary Celebration to announce Power On: The Story of Xbox, a documentary by six episodes in which the history of Microsoft among video games will be told, from its first steps distributing adventures such as Age of Empires and until the conception of Xbox Series surrounded by powerful deliveries like Forza Horizon 5 or Halo Infinite.

Players (and curious people from the world of video games) who want to know in depth the history behind one of the most important companies in the sector will be able to do so from next December 13th on YouTube IMDb TV, Roku, Redbox and other video platforms. In addition, users of Xbox FanFest They will be able to start the documentary early, so they will be able to see the highlights of Xbox days before its premiere.

The Xbox Anniversary Celebration has not only been a way to attack the nostalgia of the players, since it has also been used to raise expectations around Halo, which has presented the first teaser of its series and has confirmed the start of the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite. On the other hand, the backward compatibility of more than 70 games of the first Xbox and the Xbox 360 for the company’s current consoles. So, after 20 years of great progress in the sector, from Xbox they look back excitedly before embark on new horizons.

