Xbox believes that Kinect was a key contribution to video games and their future

Phil Spencer has highlighted the device when asked about the great contributions of Xbox.

In 2010 came the Kinect, the Xbox 360 accessory that appeared in the middle of the motion control boom popularized by the Nintendo Wii. Phil Spencer He has given an interview to EDGE magazine where he has left us different headlines, such as his statements about Bungie, but surprisingly he has also talked about the Kinect himself.

In the interview, collected by the VGC colleagues, the Xbox boss has unceremoniously stated that Kinect was one of the biggest contributions to the industry of video games. Obviously, it does not refer to its success or perception, since it does not currently have a good reputation among gamers, but it does refer to the fact that it opened the eyes of the company in many respects.

It served us to open our eyesPhil SpencerAsked about Xbox contributions to the industry, Spencer has cited the device as the second key contribution he thinks the brand has, as he thinks both he and his games have been important to Xbox strategy going forward, and also for your image as a company.

Phil Spencer, jefe de Xbox

“Was motion control the way everyone should play games? I’d say the answer is no, in my opinion,” he begins. “But when we started doing things like Kinect Sports it served us to open our eyes and realize what Xbox could become “.

Advances in accessibility are related to KinectPhil SpencerPhil Spencer has also pointed directly to how things we have today have had a lot to do with the device itself: “I look at the work on accessibility we’ve done with either the Adaptive Controller or the software, and I think it’s directly related to the Kinect. I’m not talking about the device itself, but about what a platform can mean for a greater number of people. It is a path that we are still traveling. “

In the talk, the Xbox boss has also talked about many other things, such as the console warfare, in which he claims not to waste a minute of his time. They believe it is better for the industry to grow more to take ground away from the competition within the current pie, and they are carrying out efforts to do so with their determined bet on elements such as cross play or save games between platforms.

He has also made reference to Xbox Game Pass, wanting to make it clear that the company does not have all eyes on its subscription service, but that there are many more things that surround the ecosystem that will be important. Be that as it may, tonight they will announce four games for Game Pass on PC during the celebration of The Game Awards 2021 gala.

