Xbox boss doesn’t think the company is solely focused on Xbox Game Pass

Phil Spencer rejects the idea that companies bet on a single front to guarantee their future.

It’s hard to think of Xbox as a brand today without directly associating it with its subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. The extensive catalog available in its ecosystem It has been one of the strongholds of the company, and it has achieved it in part, surprising us with announcements as juicy as yesterday, with Serious Sam 4 announcing itself by surprise for Xbox Series X | S.

However, for the Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, Xbox Game Pass is not the only bet of the company to conquer your players. In a recent Edge magazine interview, echoed by Gaming Bolt, he explained that the company is not basing its future focus solely on its popular subscription service.

Some people want to buy the games we release and create their own libraryPhil SpencerSpencer has pointed out that usually, platforms are pigeonholed in certain facets and think that it is the only one they intend to exploit, but that, in reality, this “cannot be more far from reality“He also confessed that he had no intention, nor did he dream, that all Xbox users end up being Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

“I want people to make their choice, some people want to buy all the games we launch and create their own library “, explained Spencer. Although, as the Xbox boss explained, the service is not the only one of its assets for the future, the truth is that has not stopped improving and it has become an asset Increasingly important for the platform, with announcements of new additions to its catalog that continue to arouse great expectations.

