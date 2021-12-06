Xbox boss thinks he could have kept Bungie today

Halo’s parents parted ways with Microsoft more than a decade ago.

Bungie has been one of the developers most important to Xbox history, responsible for its most popular franchise, Halo, was acquired by Microsoft in 2000. After catapulting itself to success with the Master Chief saga, the company struck a deal with Microsoft seven years later to break away and thus become an independent company, Bungie LLC, although Microsoft retained ownership of the Halo franchise.

At that time they had great ambitionsPhil SpencerThe Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, has spoken in an interview in Axios that VGC has echoed, about the separation of the study. “At that time they had great ambitions. They had sold their business for a certain amount of money, they saw what Halo became and it was like, ‘OK, Microsoft has benefited more than Bungie from the success of Halo‘. There is no other history that can be written of that, “explained Spencer.

Bungie felt Microsoft had benefited from Halo more than they did, according to SpencerSpencer talked about how Bungie came up with their next franchise, Destiny, being understanding about it. interest of the studio to launch its next project as an independent company. In the interview, he was asked if he thought that the separation from Microsoft could have been avoided, if Microsoft could have withheld them. “Could we do it today? I think we could“, confesaba Spencer.

Bungie is currently celebrating his 30th anniversary centered around its blockbuster Destiny 2, while Xbox, on the other hand, is gearing up for the imminent release of the latest installment in the Master Chief franchise, currently in the hands of 343 Industries, and that will arrive on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S next December 8.

