Xbox boss to recognize Raven Software syndicate after Activision Blizzard purchase

Phil Spencer has been committed to the ‘right of employees to organize’.

On May 23, several employees of Raven Software voted to organize, becoming the first union of AAA video game industry workers in the United States. It was at the beginning of the year when the employees of the Activision Blizzard study were launched to form the union after a wave of dismissals within the quality department.

The Xbox Boss, Phil Spencerhas met with Xbox Game Studios workers and has assured that, once the deal for the purchase of Activision Blizzard is closed, it will support the organization of existing employees: “we believe that it is a right of the workers and something that can be part of a relationship between the company and the people who work in it,” Spencer noted.

It was Kotaku who shared the statements, after having access to a video taken from the Xbox remote meeting. Spencer has emphasized that Microsoft does not currently have a relationship with Communication Workers of Americanor with the union Game Workers Alliancenevertheless, will “fully recognize” the unionas soon as the agreement is carried out.

We believe that it is a right of the workersPhil SpencerIn previous statements, shared by Axios, Phil Spencer assured that he was not against the recognition of the Raven union, although this is the first time that a commitment of support and recognition. During the previous meeting, a year and a half ago, Spencer confessed to not having enough knowledge about unions, while on this occasion, the head of Xbox has admitted to having spent a lot of time learning about them. Last April, Activision Blizzard shareholders approved the sale to Microsoft.

More about: Xbox, Syndicate, Raven Software and Activision Blizzard.