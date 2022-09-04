Xbox boss wrote to PlayStation to talk about the future of Call of Duty

Phil Spencer sent a letter to Jim Ryan to reassure him after the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Since the surprising purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xbox was announced, one of the main issues has been the possibility that Call of Duty be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, leaving out PlayStation. Virtually since that moment, Microsoft has reaffirmed on several occasions that it does not propose a COD exclusive on Xbox, to the point of saying that such exclusivity would not be profitable for Xbox. What news is there about it?

The Verge has been able to chat with Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who has guaranteed that Call of Duty will still be on PlayStation consoles even”several years later“Of the agreements already signed in the past between Sony and Activision Blizzard. Words that the Xbox manager left reflected in a letter sent to the head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, earlier this year.

This promise goes beyond the typical agreements in the video game industryPhil Spencer“In January, I submitted a written agreement to Sony guaranteeing Call of Duty on PlayStation”, said Phil Spencer, “with parity in features and game content, at least until several years after the agreements reached with Sony”. The Xbox manager has not hesitated to praise the extraordinary nature of this promise, “which goes beyond the typical agreements in the video game industry”.

Previously, there had been talk of the possibility that things would continue as they have been for “a couple of years” after everything signed by Sony and Activision before the purchase, although to date Microsoft had not spoken in specific terms about the duration of this promise.

Call of Duty en Xbox Game Pass

This news comes just a few days after confirming the arrival of Call of Duty games on Xbox Game Pass, in addition to other great hits from Activision Blizzard such as Overwatch or the Diablo saga. Without specific dates for these releases, and still waiting for the purchase to finally be executed, in recent days there has also been talk of the United Kingdom’s recommendation to investigate in greater depth the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xbox.

