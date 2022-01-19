Xbox buys Activision Blizzard: time to clean the house and get to work

Microsoft has shelled out $70 billion for the company and all of its IPs. We analyze the challenges of this acquisition, the state of the company and the project for the future.

$70 billion. I guess the question is which came first, the chicken or the egg. The logical thing is to think that, in a purchase of this magnitude, Phil Spencer’s team had already approached Activision Blizzard before the scandals accumulated in the company. It makes one wonder what the real stock value would be if Activision Blizzard were in top form, both in its business philosophy and in its video games.

Not the case, in my opinion. Phil Spencer always embraces freedom after buying each of his studios, but in this case, it would be nice if there was a highly visible hand guiding the first steps within your ecosystem. Not me, but one of the official @xbox tweets: “Xbox is committed to our path to inclusion in all aspects of gaming. All teams have this commitment. We look forward to extending our culture of proactive inclusion to players.” great Activision Blizzard teams.”

The new Activision must clean her suit and shine her stripes before appearing in societyIt is not necessary to read between the lines to understand that one of the biggest challenges of this acquisition will be the renewal of a brand that must clean its suit and shine its stripes before appearing in society. The corporate culture of Activision Blizzard has far surpassed the cases of abuse and many of his fans are not so motivated to buy his games, despite being franchises with which they have grown. Let them tell Diablo IV. Under the umbrella of Microsoft, however, the spirits are renewed. But I wouldn’t be surprised if for that change to take place, a few heads are cut off along the way. The first, the ill-fated figure of Bobby Kottick.

According to information provided by the CEO himself in an email to his employees, the transaction goes long. It was already with Bethesda and in the case of Activision Blizzard it is expected to be completed before the end of the fiscal year, which ends in June 2023. The headlines are piling up on us. For example, the one who says that Bobby Kottick will not be leaving the company. I add: still. It is normal that, even in the most controversial cases, managers stay for a while to create a sense of stability within the company. When the situation has normalized, his departure is announced. Kottick has this and one of the most armored contracts in the history of this medium, so he is not worried.

From that moment on, Microsoft will have to work for a change of scenery that rescues the creative and transgressive spirit, especially on the side of Blizzard, although it is no longer independent. Games and brands have a generation of successes to fill: Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Tony Hawk, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Starcraft… That without counting the mobile facet, which is less interesting in these parts. If I rummage through Activision’s drawer, I even find that they have the rights to all of Sierra’s graphic adventures. And if Phil Spencer makes me a Gabriel Knight, I’ll give him a flat in Torrevieja.

Beyond its IPs, Xbox has bought a large and talented creative workforceBut it’s also true that many of those franchises need fresh direction. Call of Duty Warzone works (pun intended) like a shot. But perhaps the original franchise needs a fresh air, at least creatively, since it continues to sell very well. Activision has been around with remakes and new installments of Crash, Spyro or Tony Hawk, and it’s time to speed up this path. Other of his licenses, like my beloved Sierra, no matter how hard he tried to renew it with the reboot of King’s Quest (great game by the way), or games like Geometry Wars, Tenchu, True Crime or, if I go even further, Heretic or Hexen They don’t seem to have paid much attention to them. Even the return of what was once a giant like Guitar Hero meant a decaffeinated return with little interest. So, beyond its main brands, what Xbox has bought is a great and talented creative workforce en compañías como Infinity Ward, TreyArch, Raven Software, Sledgehammer, Toys for Bob, High Moon, Beenox y Demonware.

Y Blizzard? Here I think there are more possibilities within the Xbox ecosystem. A new life can be breathed into Starcraft when all the information that reached us in recent years indicated that it would take time to see something new from the license after its second installment did not cause the same furor (especially in eSports) as the original . Warcraft also has a bright future. World of Warcraft may not be the only great MMO anymore, but it’s still in good health and there are plenty of ways to play it on Game Pass (and maybe on console). The possibility that Alberto Pastor explodes with joy is more likely than ever with a project like Warcraft 4. And with the two most anticipated licenses due to their proximity, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, their fans may now feel like they don’t have to hit the buy button while holding their noses.

After all this text, I hope you will allow me an even more personal appreciation: the purchase, for the moment, seems a bit expensive to me. Activision Blizzard is a very challenging mountain to climb due to its current fame and a catalog that is not in its best health. Spencer has repeated that speech about giving freedom to her studies, but with this company, I sincerely hope that they will influence her more. Not only in its policies and company culture. Activision Blizzard was a money counting machine and anything that wasn’t ultra-profitable was thrown away. Projects like Warcraft 4 or Starcraft 3 would never happen in these terms, but with a Microsoft that seeks to offer varied and quality experiences within a subscription cataloginstead of ambitious and impossible economic goals. It’s time to clean the house and get to work.

