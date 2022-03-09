Xbox celebrates 8M with a mentoring program led by leading women in the sector

The objective of the initiative is to support all the people who wish to enter the professional world of video games.

It is well known that Xbox is interested in growing as a company dedicated to video games, but also with an idea that is very focused on accessibility and inclusivity. On the occasion of 8M, International Women’s Dayand the Women’s History Monthhas taken a new step in this direction with a mentoring program led by leading women in the sector.

As they share on their website, this initiative aims to support all the people who want enter the world of video games professionally. Continuing along this line, Xbox will put leading women in the industry in contact with the participants through individual mentoring sessionswhich is perceived as a significant step towards improving diversity and representation in the sector.

Xbox announces that this program will be available in United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, and Korea, in addition to other territories. At the moment, it has not confirmed that Spain is on this list, but if you live in any of the areas mentioned at the beginning of the paragraph, keep in mind that more details will be given to mid march.

It is not the first time (nor will it be the last) that Xbox brings its grain of sand to a social cause. After all, we have already seen some recommendations for games related to Latin America to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and substantial donations to commemorate the Pride campaign.

