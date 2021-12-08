Xbox Celebrates Halo Infinite Release With ‘Master Piece’, A Renaissance Painting Of The Master Chief

This artistic work is exhibited in the Saatchi Gallery in London and measures more than twenty feet in width.

It’s Halo Infinite week. The title of 343 Industries and today celebrates its worldwide launch for PC and Xbox consoles, having already allowed free access to its multiplayer as a surprise for a few weeks. But we must highlight the latest occurrence of Microsoft at the promotional level, because it seems truly unique.

The ‘Master Piece’ Halo is already on display for the enjoyment of fans of video games and art. It is a six meter wide painting and three high that is exposed to the public at the Saatchi Gallery in London on the occasion of the launch of the new game in the franchise.

Completing it has taken just over a monthThe responsible artist is Iva Troj, who has immortalized the Master Chief battling his usual enemies, as well as many details from the world of Infinite. With a work in the Renaissance style, Troj has commented that he spent “a lot of time” immersing himself in the Halo universe to bring the painting to life with an unmistakable classic look, albeit depicting modern warfare. Completing it has led little more than a month and has worked hand in hand with the development team.

It will be available in London until December 15, with a smaller replica in Paris until December 19. It is not the strangest thing we see related to the promotion of the game, but of course it is the one we least expected. In 3DJuegos we have been able to review the title before its launch, so if you want to know what we think about it, you can take a look at our analysis of Halo Infinite.

