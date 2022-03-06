Xbox celebrates its 20 years in Japan: these are the sales figures of its most successful consoles and games

Although the Xbox 360 has been Microsoft’s most successful console, the Series X has already outsold its predecessor in Japan.

2021 was an important year for Xbox, Microsoft celebrated the 20th anniversary of his first console and he did it with different promotions, collaborations and with a beautiful video dedicated to the fans full of nostalgia. Now the turn has come for the Japanese countrywhere Microsoft released its console in February 2002, a few months later than in the United States.

Dead or Alive 3 has been the best-selling game on Xbox in JapanAccording to a report published in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine that VGC has echoed, Xbox has sold a total of 2,345,975 consoles in Japan in these twenty years. The majority of sales belong to Xbox 360, its most successful console both in Japan and in the rest of the world. The figures also reflect the good performance of Xbox Series X in the Japanese country, where it has already surpassed its predecessor, Xbox One.

These are the sales of each Microsoft console in Japan over the last 20 years:

Xbox: 472,992 units.



Xbox 360: 1,616,128 units.



Xbox One: 114,831 units.



Xbox Series X | S: 142,024 units.

Dead or Alive 3 – Xbox

In the field of games best selling title on Xbox from the history of Japan is Dead or Alive 3 for the original Xbox, with 271,149 copies. This means that almost half of original Xbox owners in Japan bought the Team Ninja fighting title. The list of the 5 best-selling games is completed by four of the most popular Xbox 360 JRPGs.

Dead or Alive 3 (Xbox): 271.149 unidades.



Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope (Xbox 360): 208.521 unidades.



Tales of Vesperia (Xbox 360): 204,305 units.



Blue Dragon (Xbox 360): 203,740 units.



The Last Remnant (Xbox 360): 154.493 unidades.

From Xbox they have not stopped sharing their commitment to the Japanese market, working with Japanese publishers to reinforce the catalog on their consoles. “We are working every day with publishers in Japan to increase our catalog of japanese games on xbox. We know it’s really important to Xbox fans and consumers,” said Phil Spencer during the Tokyo Game Show 2021 conference.

More about: Xbox and Japan.