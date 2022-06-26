Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to improve and will add support for keyboard and mouse among its next novelties

Microsoft has already shown its intention to integrate these peripherals into its cloud gaming platform in the past.

Microsoft has not stopped adding news for its Xbox Cloud Gaming, the cloud gaming system included in Xbox Game Pass Ultime, which this month gave us a date for its arrival on Smart TV. If you were waiting to play with mouse and keyboard on xCloud, we have good news, because, although Microsoft has been talking about this possibility for months, it seems that the support for traditional PC peripherals it is imminent.

Jorg Neumann, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator has already estimated that mouse and keyboard support in xCloud could arrive this summer, as The Verge pointed out. Microsoft is currently encouraging developers to start having the mouse and keyboard compatibility for Xbox games streamed via PC, so its integration looks like it’s about to fall.

Among the novelties, Microsoft has also opted to improve the latency in the retransmission of its games, developing a new API that would save up to 72ms latency overall. This is achieved by Direct Capturewhich eliminates unnecessary VSync, image scaling, or buffer timeouts for streaming.

At the moment, Direct Capture will only support a maximum resolution of 1440p, without dynamic resolution or HDR, although Microsoft is already working to improve these figures. Xbox has been thriving with PC Game Pass, having achieved 300% growth in users, adding 20% ​​new users to the Xbox ecosystem from among Fortnite players on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

