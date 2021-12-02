Xbox Cloud Gaming improves its visual quality with Clarity Boost, a filter for Microsoft Edge Canary

This optimization will be exclusive to the browser and will be extended to other versions of Microsoft Edge later.

Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to impress the community with its offering of cloud game and its spectacular graphic quality, a work with which they have managed to further enhance the capabilities of an Xbox One. Now, the service has announced a collaboration with Microsoft Edge that has resulted in Clarity Boost– An optimization that improves the image quality of games.

Clarity Boost will roll out to other versions of Microsoft Edge next yearThis novelty will be exclusive to Xbox Cloud Gaming in the Microsoft Edge Canary browser, from where its implementation will be expanded in the rest of Microsoft Edge versions at some point in the the next year. Therefore, users who have the habit of connecting to the game in the cloud through this browser can already experience the Clarity Boost improvements, although Microsoft leaves us on its website some guidelines that help other players to access this improvement.

How to test Clarity Boost Descarga Microsoft Edge Canary To confirm that you are in Microsoft Edge Canary, navigate to edge: // settings / help to confirm that you are using version 96.0.1033.0 or higher. To enable Clarity Boost, go to http://www.xbox.com/play, sign in and start a game. Opens the more actions menu (…) Select Enable Clarity Boost option

Therefore, it is not necessary to invest a lot of time in activating this optimization, which is in addition to the rest of the news related to Xbox Cloud Gaming such as the improvement of its performance with Xbox Series hardware. But, if you prefer to dedicate your game time to consoles, remember that this Microsoft service has already been released on Xbox One and Xbox Series, so we can now enjoy the Game Pass through cloud play.