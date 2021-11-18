Xbox Cloud Gaming lands on Xbox One and Xbox Series: ‘cloud gaming’ debuts with Game Pass

The service is now available to users who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and allows you to try games without installing them.

Xbox has been raising expectations of their Xbox Cloud Gaming for months, as they had already notified of its launch at the end of this year. Today, Microsoft delivers on its promise and officially announces the arrival of your ‘cloud game’ to the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles: a new way to play the titles offered by the company through its Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usersIt should be noted that, as Xbox warns on its website, this service is now available only to users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, who can use this functionality to test games before installing definitely on your device. In addition, the company expands the possibilities of multiplayer game, because it allows players to join their friends’ games. without having the title in question installed.

And there are still more surprises for Xbox One users, as can play new generation installments through Xbox Cloud Gaming. In this sense, Xbox One will be able to run games such as The Medium, Recompile or The Riftbreaker through ‘cloud play’, something to which Microsoft Flight Simulator will be added. early 2022.

Therefore, Xbox launches a new service that, over time, has managed to get the attention of the community. And it is not for less, since the company announced a few weeks ago that it had improved its ‘cloud gaming’ using Xbox Series X hardware, something that has allowed the Xbox One’s performance to exceed its own capabilities. On the other hand, the PC ecosystem is already testing the benefits of the Xbox Cloud Gaming, although it is a functionality that is restricted to insiders until further notice.

