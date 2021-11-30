Xbox Cloud Gaming on Edge now looks much better thanks to ‘Clarity Boost’: we compared to Chrome and the difference is huge

Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s cloud video game service, has just been upgraded (again) within the company’s browser, and only within it. Microsoft has added a new feature called “Clarity Boost“which basically does what the name suggests: an improvement in image clarity.

The quality increase is more than remarkable when you compare the experience with this active function versus what you get in any other browser. Apparently, the xCloud and Microsoft Edge teams worked together on the improvement that can already be tested in the most unstable version of the browser, with obvious results in sight.

Playing Xbox from Edge is a better experience than ever



Option to enable “Clarity Boost” on Xbox Cloud Gaming from Microsoft Edge Canary

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been improving considerably since we first tested them in the middle of the year, stomped but without reaching the level of Google’s Stadia. However, after being powered by the Xbox Series X hardware and taking into account the ever-improving Xbox Game Pass catalog, the service is one that has a lot to offer today.

Now with ‘Clarity Boost’ it’s definitely a better experience than ever. At the moment it is a function in experimental phase, since it is only available in the Canary version of Edge, but that will end up reaching all users of the stable version of Microsoft Edge in 2022.



The image on the left without ‘Clarity Boost’ – On the right ‘Clarity Boost’ enabled

To test it you will need to download Edge Canary and check that you have at least version 96.0.1033.0 or later. You can see this by writing edge://settings/help in the address bar.





Once in Edge Canary, you can go to xbox.com/play and start the video game of your choice. When the game has loaded, you will need to click on the menu button (…) to enable ‘Clarity Boost’. The difference in image quality is immediately noticeable, you don’t have to look for it with a magnifying glass, is a substantial improvement.





Edge that gives, Edge that removes

‘Clarity Boost’ will be Edge exclusive, so don’t expect to see it in other Chromium-based browsers. This makes sense from a business point of view, as it is a Microsoft product with an exclusive enhancement within another Microsoft product.

However, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth that being Edge based on Chromium, these types of improvements are not shared with the mother project and that the rest of the users of browsers based on the same architecture, will not be able to benefit from it.

Edge is one of the best things that has happened to Chrome in recent years, Microsoft’s decision to base its new version of Edge on Chromium, has brought many improvements that have benefited Google’s own browser, but it seems that in some scopes, Microsoft has decided to put a line. Nothing that Google itself has not done before with its own products …