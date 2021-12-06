Xbox Cloud Gaming shares its surprising figures: 20% of gamers only use touch controls

The streaming game service already has more than 100 games adapted for these controls.

Since the xCloud service for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was introduced, it has not stopped receiving updates and compatibility with new systems. The Xbox Cloud allows us to enjoy a wide catalog of video games from our devices through streaming. Although the arrival of the service was announced focusing part of the attention on external peripherals to control the game, the truth is that, many users use touch controls of your mobile devices as the primary option.

The figure reaches 30% in games like HadesThis has been reflected by Monty Hernandez, senior program manager at Xbox in an interview on The Verge. “The twenty percent of our Xbox Cloud Gaming users use touch pad as an exclusive way to play”, Hernandez assured. “Therefore, it is important to us that the games that are compatible with touch controls that we launch are relevant and, even more importantly, that they work well with these controls.”

This statistic gets to be even more shocking in a group of games, where the thirty percent among players who only play with touch controls. Among them are slow titles that do not require great speed or precision at the controls, although there are also some action games quite demanding, something that speaks highly of the polish of these controls. These are the games most played exclusively with touch controls:

“We have seen, on average, an increase in double use titles available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, in all genres, that implement touch controls”Hernandez confessed. This increased interest has led many developers to work to add these types of controls, seeing some awesome settings, with style and custom icons. Advances in Xbox Cloud Gaming have not been limited to its controls, we have also received improvements to your visual quality like Clarity Boost, your filter for Microsoft Edge Canary.

