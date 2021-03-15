Xbox confirms new summer event featuring more Bethesda news

Xbox has confirmed that is planning a new game-focused event this summer, and that Bethesda will be very involved in its planning.

During the panel discussion celebrating the recent official acquisition of Bethesda by Xbox, Xbox General Marketing Manager Aaron Greenberg and Bethesda Marketing and Communications Manager Erin Losi confirmed that they were in “planning phase” to an event that will be held sometime this summer and that would include more news about what the partnership between the two companies means.

No further details have been released, although Greenberg commented that this event would be the kind of show that Xbox would traditionally hold at E3.

This could mean there will be more details on upcoming Bethesda games that have been quiet for quite some time, like The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield, although neither Greenberg nor Losi ever named any specific title.

E3 2021 will take place this year as a digital event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is not yet clear if Xbox will be part of the event or not. Historically, Xbox has made great shows at the show year after year, but since last year was canceled, many companies held independent events instead during the summer months.

In the same presentation, Xbox announced that 20 iconic Bethesda games will join Xbox Game Pass starting March 12, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer provided more details on the future of Bethesda games on Xbox platforms. and also in other foreign ones.