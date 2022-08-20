Xbox continues to play mystery with rumors of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass

The service’s Twitter account changes its profile picture again, sparking speculation again.

We have been hearing (many) rumors around for several days Which ones. The most recent one has left us with the very slight possibility that his acclaimed Death Stranding will reach the PC Game Pass service, since said installment launched a version for computers with the help of 505 Games. And although it all started with a profile picture change on the PC Game Pass Twitter account, which featured a landscape from Death Stranding, it appears that the Community Manager behind the screen wants to continue shaking the waters of the Internet.

The PC Game Pass Twitter account has shown several Death Stranding scenariosThat is why, hours after this curious maneuver, PC Game Pass does not hesitate to carry out the same movement to generate even more conversation around Death Stranding and his hypothetical arrival at the service. Because, as you can see on the bird’s social network, the PC Game Pass Twitter account has been changing its user image to show various Death Stranding locations.

In the event that this information is true and PC Game Pass users have the opportunity to play Death Stranding in the future, when will the news be confirmed? At the moment, we can only wait for one of the two parties to decide to take the final step. In this way, we will continue to monitor the social networks of Kojima Productions and PC Game Pass, as well as their profile picture changes.

If you still don’t know why Kojima’s game generates such a stir on the net, beyond being a potential candidate for integrate with the Xbox service, we encourage you to read our analysis of Death Stranding – Director’s Cut. On the other hand, we know that Kojima has finished editing a video that could be an advertisement and, beyond this, it has been confirmed that the Japanese creative has partnered with Redmond to launch a game.

Más sobre: Death Stranding, PC Game Pass, Xbox, Hideo Kojima y Kojima Productions.