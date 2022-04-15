Xbox deals calling you? Well, pay attention to your account, because Microsoft is handing out gift cards

We are already enjoying the Spring Sale with discounts on many games, but the company gives us more joy.

Xbox is one of those companies that gives us surprises constantly, and today’s news follows that same line. And it is that, although users are already enjoying a Spring Sale with discounts on lots of games, it seems that those from Redmond want to throw the house out the window with a new action: distribute gift cards among his players.

So now you can check your xbox account (via console or through the official app) to see if you are one of those lucky ones who receive a voucher 10 euros by Microsoft. We have already seen some Twitter users confirming the Xbox move both on Latin America like in spainso we might have a new excuse to rummage through the Spring Sale bargains.

Of course, it should be noted that the gift card has an expiration date. In this sense, the notifications sent by Xbox also indicate that the balance will expire next July 16thso we will have to redeem the voucher in these spring sales or, if we prefer, on another occasion that arises over the coming weeks.

Of course, Xbox users have many reasons to spend Good Friday between video games. After all, the company has various services that get us hooked on this wonderful hobby, such as the famous Xbox Game Pass and its monthly rounds of games. Of course, Xbox can still surprise us a little more with the shipment of mid Aprilso we will be attentive to the titles that land soon on the platform.

